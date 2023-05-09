Garuda Aerospace and Chennai Super Kings host the inaugural National Drone Awards to recognize excellence in the Drone Industry

9th May 2023, Chennai, India: Garuda Aerospace, the leading drone technology and services provider, in association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), successfully hosted the Grand National Drone Awards 2023 on May 8th, 2023. The prestigious event was held at the renowned Hotel Crown Plaza, Chennai, showcasing the remarkable scale of the drone industry in India. Garuda Aerospace, backed by the visionary cricketer MS Dhoni, stands as a pioneer in drone technology and services. Garuda Aerospace displayed 10 different types of drones that are used in defence, agriculture, mapping, mining, project monitoring, and inspection. Garuda Aerospace also unveiled the Hanuman Drone which is a Fixed Wing UAV and is capable of surveillance operations for the Army projects.

The National Drone Awards served as a platform to recognize and felicitate the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations within the drone industry who have made significant contributions to the growth of the Indian drone ecosystem. This initiative aimed to acknowledge their remarkable efforts and inspire further innovation and excellence in the field of drone technology. The event brought together over 500 registered participants, members, and office bearers from newly formed drone industry bodies, Bharat Drone Association, and the National Drone Pilot Association from across India.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of esteemed Chief Guests from the Chennai Super Kings team, including renowned players Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, and Devon Conway. These celebrated cricketers were honored with the responsibility of presenting the prestigious Drone Awards in 16 diverse categories to deserving winners from various sectors of the drone industry. Their presence added a touch of excitement and glamour to the evening, enhancing the overall experience for all attendees.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Chennai Super Kings in hosting the National Drone Awards 2023. This event serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to promote and recognizing the remarkable growth of the drone industry in India. We eagerly anticipate the presence of our esteemed guests and the opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the deserving winners,” expressed Mr. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

The National Drone Awards 2023 not only provided a platform for honoring the industry‘s best but also facilitated invaluable networking opportunities and knowledge sharing. Eminent personalities from the drone industry, along with industry experts and stakeholders, congregated to discuss the latest developments and emerging trends in drone technology, further propelling the growth and potential of this dynamic industry.