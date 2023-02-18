Garuda Aerospace and Narayana Health join hands to transport biomedical supplies using the newly launched- Sanjeevani drone

~The partnership is announced at Aero India 2023, Bangalore~

February 2023, India: Garuda Aerospace announced its partnership at Aero India 2023 with Narayana Health, one of India’s leading healthcare providers. Garuda Aerospace forays into the medical sector for transporting bio-medical supplies using their newly launched- Sanjeevani drone. The partnership between the two aims to revolutionize the delivery of critical and emergency medical supplies including samples for diagnosis in times of high traffic and other challenging conditions.

The use of drones in the healthcare industry has proven to be a game changer by saving valuable time and improving outcomes. Garuda Aerospace introduces the Sanjeevani drone that will reduce time and increase efficiency for medical deliveries. With the help of Garuda Aerospace’s Sanjeevani drone, Narayana Health will be able to transport bio-medical supplies quickly, ensuring that patients receive timely diagnoses and treatments. The drones will also help to provide emergency healthcare to the ones in remote and underserved areas as well.

Speaking on the partnership, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said, “We are delighted to partner with Narayana Health and bring innovation to India’s healthcare sector by using the Sanjeevani drone. Our aim is to improve access to critical medical supplies and support the delivery to patients in need and in times of emergency. With this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of patients and communities across India. We are proud to be a part of this exciting journey.” Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, said, “We are committed to delivering the best possible care to our patients. The use of drones to transport bio medical samples is a critical step in achieving that goal. By partnering with Garuda Aerospace, we are able to leverage their expertise to improve the delivery of medical supplies and enhance the quality of care we provide across. In the first phase, drones will be deployed in Bengaluru to transfer bio medical samples from Narayana Health City and HSR Layout on a daily basis. In the next 1 year, our network of 21 hospitals will have these services.”

During the pandemic, Garuda Aerospace used its emergency drones to deliver medicine and vaccinations to hospitals in partnership with Swiggy. The company’s White Knight drones delivered essential medicines and vaccinations to Bengaluru hospitals for ISRO in 2021, demonstrating their capability in providing timely and efficient medical delivery. Earlier, Garuda Aerospace has deployed drones for rescue and relief operations to Chamoli glacier burst at Uttarakhand and played a huge role by supporting the locust control operation in Rajasthan. Drones were also deployed to support the Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh Floods. Garuda Aerospace has always stepped up during crises and has created a massive impact by deploying drones for various medical situations.