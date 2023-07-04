Garuda Aerospace bags 400 Agri Kisan Drones orders for IFFCO in the first quarter, Tally taking its order book to 10,000 drones

04 July 2023, India: Garuda Aerospace India’s leading drone manufacturer, having received dual DGCA certification for their Garuda Kisan Drone, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a substantial order of 400 Agri Kisan Drones from Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in the first quarter alone. This achievement takes Garuda Aerospace’s order book tally to an impressive 10,000 drones for this year within the first three months.

The collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and IFFCO aims to revolutionize the agricultural sector by introducing the Garuda Kisan Drone at the IFFCO Drone Yatra in Karnataka. These state-of-the-art drones will enable farmers to utilize Nano Urea spraying through Precision Agriculture Drones, maximizing their efficiency and productivity.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of Sahkar Se Samriddhi, IFFCO has launched a nationwide campaign to procure 2,500 ‘Kisan Drones’ as spray solutions for their revolutionary products, Nano Urea and Nano DAP. This ambitious initiative not only supports the development of around 5,000 rural entrepreneurs trained in drone spraying but also promotes sustainable agriculture and holistic cooperative development, contributing to the upliftment of the rural economy.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Through our collaboration with IFFCO, we are revolutionizing the agricultural landscape by introducing the Garuda Kisan Drone. Our mission at Garuda Aerospace has always been to empower farmers with innovative technology, and the launch of these drones in Karnataka is a significant step towards achieving that goal. We aim to enhance crop yields, reduce costs, and promote sustainable farming practices by incorporating precision agriculture and Nano Urea spraying. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, and we remain committed to empowering farmers with the latest advancements in drone technology.”

The successful launch of the Garuda Kisan Drone and IFFCO Drone Yatra in Karnataka marks a remarkable milestone in the agricultural sector. The collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and IFFCO enables farmers to leverage cutting-edge drone technology, optimizing their farming practices and contributing to increased agricultural productivity.