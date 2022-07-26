Garuda Aerospace supports Indian Army in conducting trials for defence purposes

26th July 2022, India: Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd, one of India’s leading drone companies supports The Indian Army for conducting trails with drones for defence purposes. The main purpose is to demonstrate drones and anti-drone technology to diversify applications to support security mandates and serve the nation.

The drones will be used for on field testing and training, which will embark towards creating a global footprint that will not only impact the army but increase efficiency.

“Supporting the Indian Army has always been my dream and now it has come true. This support to the Indian Army will transcend with scaling up opportunities in future for Garuda Aerospace. Our drones are designed with artificial intelligence and the machines are supported with great and quick learning technologies. I’m very honoured to witness this moment and represent the trails which will bring out solutions for various initiatives in the future” said Mr Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Garuda Aerospace will attract global technology partners which will help speed many defence aspirations. The company recently commenced its $30 million Series A round at $250 million valuation. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in the company and has become the Brand Ambassador. MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Recently, the company signalled its arrival into the defence drone sector with partnering with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) the nodal agency for the Tamil Nadu defence corridor.