Garuda Aerospace unveiled cutting edge Drone Technology and Global expansion plans at Paris Viva Tech Event 2023

19th June 2023, India,

Garuda Aerospace, India’s leading drone technology company, participated in the prestigious Viva Technology Event 2023- Europe’s largest tech and startup summit in Paris, France from 14th-17th June. Recognized as one of the best startups in India, Garuda Aerospace was exclusively invited by the Government of India to represent the nation and join the esteemed Indian Delegation at the event.

Viva Technology, renowned as the world’s premier tech and innovation event, drew a staggering attendance of 91,000 participants from 146 countries. Amongst the exclusive selection of only 10 drone startups worldwide, Garuda Aerospace stood out as a beacon of innovation, amongst 20 startups representing India across various sectors.

At Viva Technology, Garuda Aerospace showcased its groundbreaking VAYU drone, specifically designed for mapping and surveying purposes. Boasting an impressive payload capacity of 1.5 kg and a maximum take-off weight of 13.5 kg. The drone’s high-resolution 20 MP camera offers unparalleled clarity and precision for capturing detailed images and data during mapping and surveying missions. With a remarkable range of 150 km and a flying speed of 27 m/s, the VAYU drone stands as a game-changer in the field of unmanned aerial technology.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Participating in Viva Technology as part of the Indian Delegation is a tremendous honour for Garuda Aerospace. As the drone ecosystem develops expeditiously, we are attracting global companies to rely on Indian Drone Solutions. As Make in India Drones have become preferable for Global companies they are using Garuda Kisan Drones to get the best results in agricultural production.

“The Global Partnerships will help advance capabilities and improve overall productivity for the drone services. This will also help achieve world-class technologies and innovations and provide solutions to the customers. We plan to expand to 100 countries over the next 12 months and export 10,000 drones that are 100 each drone to 100 countries by the end of the year and participate to represent India and contribute to the country’s reputation as a hub for technological advancements.” concluded Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

Speaking about the event, Raghavendra Ravichandran, Chief of Staff, Garuda Aerospace, “Being selected as one of the 20 startups from India, amidst tough competition, highlights our technology’s exceptional quality and ingenuity. Viva Technology has provided us with a great platform to network, collaborate, and forge strategic partnerships, propelling Garuda Aerospace into new realms of success.”

The invitation to Viva Technology 2023 was extended exclusively to startups with truly innovative technology, recommended by their respective countries. Garuda Aerospace’s participation stands as a testament to the company’s pioneering work in the drone industry, elevating its position as a global player.