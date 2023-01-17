Gate.io Launches Prime Broker Program with Customized Services and Competitive Fees

17th January 2023 – Gate.io, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched the Global Prime Broker Program to enhance its customized prime brokerage services offered to top-performing prime brokers. The launch follows the GMMC Global Market Maker Program, which enhanced the liquidity and market depth of Gate.io’s digital asset markets.

The program offers brokers the ability to tap into Gate.io’s highly liquid digital asset markets, access customized products and services, and gain exclusive benefits based on performance. Gate.io has invited any eligible institutions dealing in prime brokerage, including block trading services, OTC desks, liquidity brokers, other traditional financial brokers, trading platforms, auto-trading and bot trading providers, local exchanges, and FX.

Any new prime brokers with a minimum of USD 20 million in spot market volume on any alternative venue in the past 30 days are eligible for the program. Additionally, new prime brokers can request trading fee rates that align with their volume from competing venues, and existing Gate.io prime brokers with at least USD 20 million trading volume in the past 30 days can receive the competitive negative fee rate on the market.

Benefits of the Global Prime Broker Program

Prime Brokers in the program have access to a max of USD 10 million equivalent in digital asset line of credit. In addition, they can quickly upgrade their fee rates equivalent to Gate.io’s VIP and MM tier system, based on monthly spot or futures trading volume.

Gate.io offers prime brokers a suite of tailored products and services through its team of experienced industry professionals. Services, such as co-marketing, user engagement, and revenue plans, are designed to ensure the specific needs of each prime broker are met and optimized for their clients. This valuable resource is offered by Gate.io for free, whether prime brokers are looking to provide complex financial instruments or a range of other financial services.

Between 1 to 3 prime brokers are chosen as Elite Prime Brokers every quarter according to their spot trading volume, a title that grants access to additional co-marketing resources and business support from Gate.io, as well as a 3-month exclusive feature on Gate.io’s brokerage landing page.