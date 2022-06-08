Gate.io Supports Children In New Charity Campaign for UNICEF

Gate.io, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, has launched a new charitable social media campaign in support of children worldwide. The campaign aims to rally the Twitter community to support UNICEF in making the world safer and more equitable for children.

Gate.io extends its core brand values of inclusivity, security, and stability into its philanthropic endeavours. The company is at the forefront of the digital asset space, with traders, investors, and creators buoyed in the pursuit of building a more open, financially fair, and equitable world. However, going beyond this pursuit, the company believes everyone worldwide deserves a safe and stable environment to grow, especially those most vulnerable such as children. As a result, Gate.io chose UNICEF as the recipient for this campaign to generate a lasting positive impact.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) provides humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, working to save lives and support children in reaching their full potential. In 2019 it launched the UNICEF CryptoFund, welcoming donors like Gate.io who want to make cryptocurrency contributions.

Charity efforts from Gate.io do not start or end here. Previous initiatives, such as the ‘Love Travels, Love Nurtures’ initiative, brought $18.5 million of educational support to over 200 schools across Asia. The company is committed to improving the world around us by providing top-tier digital asset services and generating positive impact through philanthropy.

Making The World a Better Place

Utilizing the power of the crypto community for charity, Gate.io launched the ‘A Brand New Gateio’ campaign on May 30th, coinciding with its 9th-anniversary celebrations. Ending on June 21st, the campaign aims to support one of the world’s most pressing humanitarian causes, calling on users from across Twitter to participate. For every valid retweet of its new logo video using the hashtag #BrandNewGateio, Gate.io will donate $0.01. The total amount donated will be limited to 1 BTC, equivalent to 4 million retweets.

To join Gate.io in making the world a better place, follow the official Gate.io Twitter account (@Gate_io), search for, and retweet the new Gate.io logo video using the hashtag #BrandNewGateio.