Gatesway Announces Expansion of Resource Offices for Business Development

Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), announced that they have expanded their reach to the surrounding community with resource office in the City of Tulsa.

Gatesway is excited to announce the expansion of resource offices for Business Development into Metro Tulsa. Community outreach is a cornerstone of the foundation’s mission. Renewing relationships within the community and building new relationships are high priority for the foundation, along with the increase in quality programs available to individuals served and the reach of those programs to community members.

With the expansion of resources, Legacy Plaza is now home to the Business Development department of Gatesway. The offices are located within the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits office wing on the First Floor of Legacy Plaza East Tower. The relocation of offices lends the ability to have localized resources within the heart of Metro Tulsa, allowing for a short drive from both Broken Arrow and from Downtown Tulsa.

About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.