Gateway Distriparks Q2FY23 Consolidated PAT up 27% YoY to Rs 59.53 crores

Mumbai/Delhi, 9th November 2022: Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL), a leading integrated inter-modal logistics facilitator in India, today announced its unaudited financial results for the September quarter of the current financial year.

Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, commented, “The rail vertical has shown a growth of 11.6% in volume and 8.4% in revenue for H1 FY23 against H1 FY22 and continues to be the driver for the company. On a consolidated basis, the revenue has increased but volumes are lower on account of the company’s O&M term expiring at Punjab Conware CFS in January 2022.

He also updated us on the expansion plans of the company, “In September 2022, the company had acquired 30 acres of land for a greenfield ICD at Jaipur, for which the construction has already started. The company has also signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of an ICD in Kashipur, which is expected to close by December 2022. With these two new terminals, our presence will grow to 11 locations across India and will lead to an increase in our volumes and profitability. We will also continue to grow at our existing locations.”