Gaurang Shah showcases Wearable Art

Hyderabad: Santati Exhibition was held by. Mr. Gaurang Shah today here in the city at Sapthparni. It was an exclusive preview organsied for FLO(FICCI Ladies Organisation)members.

It was an exhibition of different kind, informed Sona Chatwani, Chairperson of FLO, Hyderabad. It was a unique marriage of Art and Textiles. From Canvas on to Saris, there came a unique experiment of wearable art, she added. Elaborating further, Sona said it as a marriage of Khadi with Ravi Verma’s paintings onto weaves. We at FLO Hyderabad had an exclusive preview to experience the magnificent effort of the artisans to craft these masterpieces along with some soulful live music! Personally, I can’t get over this magnificent translation done by these 60 women weavers and probably it’s one of weavers wonders of this world, the FLO Chairperson, Sona Chatwani added.

Santati was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi; conceptualised and curated by Lavina Baldota the custodian of The Abheraj Baldota Foundation that promotes and preserves Gandhian philosophies and ways of life.

The exhibit featured Gaurang Shah’s woven interpretation of 30 paintings of Raja Ravi Varma’s work in “KHADI – A CANVAS“, as wearable art, where the mythological scenes have been transferred; warp by warp on to the Saree Pallas in handspun Khadi and naturally dyed silk yarns in exquisite Jamdani