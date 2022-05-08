Gaurav Ramakrishnan Appointed as Head Chef at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Bengaluru, (May 08, 2022): With over 13 years of experience in Hyatt, Chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan brings his extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the international and Indian markets, as he gets appointed as Head Chef at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. Chef Gaurav’s new role responsibilities will include overseeing all culinary operations at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore including The Bengaluru Brasserie, Liquid Bar and The Corner.

He has a wealth of knowledge regarding culinary and has cultivated relationships resulting in sourcing quality products, strategic partnerships, and the development of his team. He completed his graduation from the Institute of Hotel Management Goa, the year being 2003.

In his Culinary Journey – he got a chance to work with prestigious brands like Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, and his previous assignment was in Hyatt place as a Head Chef. Between stints at Hyatt, he has been associated with “One and Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, UAE. He also worked for an Italian Restaurant in Middlesex, London.

Chef Gaurav’s experience has influenced his culinary skills in a substantial way, allowing him to create flavor combinations that impart original and unique qualities to dishes for the guests.

Outside the realm of work, Chef Gaurav likes to explore automobiles, especially cars and bikes. In his leisure time, he also enjoys riding, and reading and has always been passionate about playing carrom.