Gaurs Group announced a mixed land use project in Ghaziabad

New Delhi 5th November 2022: NCR-based realty major; Gaurs Group has announced a mixed land use joint venture project in Ghaziabad (UP) with a saleable value of approximately INR 650 crores. The project is located at walking distance from Hindon airport civil terminal and is in close proximity to the Delhi border and GT Road.

Gaurs Group, also known as Gaursons India has already delivered multiple projects in NCR and majorly in Ghaziabad, Noida, Noida Extension, and Yamuna Expressway, is now launching a mixed land use project in the Hindon region (Ghaziabad) which will comprise high street retail with multiplex & Banquets, studio apartments, and social housing. Social housing is affordable homes and would be one-bedroom apartments. Under the project over 450 shops, 400 studio apartments, and around 600 residential social housing units will be developed. This project is located closest to Hindon Airport Civil Terminal and is already being touted to be a strong factor that will help the region develop. The project will be an architectural beauty and will comprise high-end brands in the retail pocket which the group is focused to develop as a great shopping destination for an otherwise densely populated area.

Veshesh Gaur, Director, of Gaurs Group, says, “We have been increasing our foothold in the retail sector, and have been successfully operating 2 top-of-the-line malls, one each in Ghaziabad and Noida Extension having tie-ups with more than 100 national and international brands. And now with our new offering, we are scaling up the entire process and taking things a notch higher. Already, the Gaur Central Mall in Raj Nagar, RDC is the finest shopping destination in Ghaziabad, and now with this new venture, we again plan to give the residents of Ghaziabad a very high-end retail experience. ”

He continues, “With the gradual increase in the number of flights from the civil terminal at Hindon Airport, it has provided a major boost to the entire sector which is densely populated and is very well connected via roads, rail, and metro.”

Gaurs Group for more than 3 decades has been a stalwart in the Indian real estate sector by delivering multiple group housing and mega township projects in NCR. They have delivered Gaur City I & II which is an integrated township project of over 200 acres in the Noida extension along with a similar-scale township project on the Yamuna Expressway. The group has recently launched an uber luxury project in Gr Noida which has been received extremely well and plans to launch more luxury residential projects in the coming future