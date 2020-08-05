Gaurs group symbolically participated in Bhumipujan of Ram temple

Greater Noida West, August 05, 2020: Commensurating with the historic Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, realty major the Gaurs Group today organised a special pooja at Radhe Krishna Temple in Gaur City, Greater Noida West. On this occasion, a silver brick weighing 11 kg was worshipped at Ram Darbar, which is a part of Radhe Krishna Temple.

The Group will present the 11 kg Silver brick to the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust towards the construction of a mammoth and historic Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Manoj Gaur, MD of Gaurs Group and Manju Gaur, Director, was present on the occasion.

All the employees of the Gaurs Group and several residents of the township were also involved in worshipping this silver brick and taking blessings. During the puja, Shri Ram was worshipped along with the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Aarti was also performed and Prasad was distributed to all present on the occasion.

Significantly, Ayodhya, which is the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in news as historic Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple took place.

Due to the epidemic of coronavirus, only selected few were invited to the Bhoomipujan ceremony. Prime Minister Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest of the historic occasion and he laid the foundation of the Temple, which is expected to be completed in 3-3.5 years.

Manju Gaur, director of Gaurs Group, said, “The real Diwali for all of us is today. We are celebrating this holy day with joy from our homes and offices. We have done puja of this silver brick at all our temples that we have built. We will soon dedicate this small gift to Ayodhya Ram Temple and soon visit the site of the grand temple.”