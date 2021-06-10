GBP Group ties up with global conglomerate to develop various real estate projects

New Delhi:Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP Group), one of the fastest growing real estate developers in India, has entered into an association with UK based global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group and CAS Developers and Infrastructure Private Limited (Area Group) to develop real estate projects in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, and New Chandigarh.

Under the association, the investment would be done in a phased manner through SRAM & MRAM Technologies Limited, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of SRAM & MRAM Technologies & Resources Limited. GBP Group has its projects located in North India and caters to both residential and commercial developments, with the majority of the projects around Chandigarh.

Talking about the association, Satish Gupta, Managing Director, GBP Group, said, “We are happy to collaborate with a reputed conglomerate. We are constantly working towards providing the best of real estate projects, and this is one of the efforts towards the goal. The real estate market in India has a lot of promise, and our association is aproof that the sector is moving in the right direction in the country. SRAM & MRAM, Area CAS Developers and Infrastructure Private Limited (Area Group), and Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP Group) have merged.

SRAM & MRAM are our financial arm, and these three companies will work together to develop Group Housing, Commercial projects, multiplex, and hotels in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, New Chandigarh,” said Satish Gupta

Area Group is a diversified conglomerate with Interests in Real Estate, Finance, Healthcare and Mining. The group is a provider of various investment, development, and management services across different business verticals. Chaittnya Aggarwal, Managing Director, Area Group, said, “We are excited to start the development of various regions with this investment. The demand for real estate is already high, and post-pandemic people will need quality development across all segments. We realized the need for big-ticket investment for the purpose and thus got into this association that will help us to deliver quality projects according to the demand.”

United Kingdom-based SRAM & MRAM Group is a global conglomerate with 8 international alliances, 10 companies, with business operations spread across 5 continents, 35+ locations, served by 300+ employees and a topline of USD 800 Million (FY 2017-2018). The Group’s core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.