GCNI, SocioaLadder launch World’s 1st IBM Blockchain powered Sustainability Platform SustainEverse.org

United Nations Global Compact Network India (GCNI), in partnership with SocioaLadder, launches World’s First IBM Blockchain powered Sustainability Platform SustainEverse.org at the UNGC Summit in Mumbai

Mumbai, 20th December 2019; United Nations Global Compact Network India (GCNI) along with SocioLadder launches a first-of-its-kind global sustainability networking and technology platform ‘www.SustainEverse.org’. The launch is as part of the annual UNGC summit of Global Compact Network India in Mumbai at ITC Parel on 20th December 2019

In September 2015, all 193 Member States of the United Nations adopted a plan for achieving a better future for all — laying out a path over the next 15 years to end extreme poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and protect our planet. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were spearheaded by the United Nations to achieve this agenda.

SustainEverse.org platform aims to publish, measure and report social impact made by a cross-section of stakeholders including CSRs, foundations, government& aid agencies, financial institutions and individuals working towards achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030. It presents a comprehensive platform to collaborate, inform, network and report on the social impact programs across all the 17 SDGs.

The SustainEverse.org platform presents its registered users with an unmatched opportunity to collaborate with each other and provides a pool of rich resources to impact investors, CSR departments, co-funders, grass-root level implementation partners, inter-governmental institutions, aid agencies, financial institutions, independent monitoring & evaluation agencies and development sector professionals. The platform aims to make SDGs a global movement involving all stakeholders including members of the civil society, to achieve a sustainable and equitable planet.

Mr. Shravan Charya, Founder of SocioLadder states“ SustainEverse.org is a unified technology platform with only one mission: to empower the global coalition of sustainability participants to deliver actionable, verifiable, and measurable momentum to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030”

Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Chairman, APRC Committee, GCNI, SG Indian Steel Industry Association,Former DG & CEO of IICA and popularly known as the Father of CSR in India, has been the guiding force behind this initiative by GCNI and SocioLadder. He says “There has been a need for a platform which is accessible to everyone in the development sector, which includes not just the corporates and industry related professionals, but also the general public. It is high time we take the SDGs to public as well, and make them part of the sustainability universe”

Mr. Kamal Singh, Executive Director, GC NIsays “In a country as diverse and vast as ours, using technology to drive sustainability is the need of the hour. Technology will be the key game-changer in this sector. We need more and more people and entities to be involved in the global agenda of achieving the sustainability goals, and technology will facilitate that. We are very happy and proud to launch this platform with SocioLadder and we are sure to receive immense support from the industry and individuals alike”

Mr. Aseem Kumar, Head, APRC (GCNI)states: “We are very excited to launch a first-of-its-kind global sustainability networking and technology platform with SocioLadder. SustainEverse gives us an opportunity to showcase what we as a nation have been doing towards the SDGs. It is a proud moment for all of us at GCNI and we hope to create more and more value for all it’s stakeholders going forward”

In the year 2000, Global Compact Network India (GCNI), was formed as the Indian Local Network of the Global Compact Organization, New York. It serves as a country level platform for businesses, civil organisations, public and private sector and aids in aligning stakeholders’ responsible practices towards the Ten Universally Accepted Principles of UNGC in the areas of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-corruption, broad goals including Sustainable Development Goals and other key sister initiatives of the United Nations and its systems.