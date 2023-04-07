GCPL to invest INR 100 crore in early-stage Indian consumer startups

Mumbai, April 2023: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today announced that it will be investing INR 100 Crore in Early Spring, a new INR 300 Crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring). GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

Spring is creating a skin-in-the-game, brand-first investment franchise that aims to back and support founders who are building the brands of tomorrow. Enabling companies to leverage marketing expertise along with capital, Spring’s first fund of INR 150 Crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will be investing INR 5 Crore to INR 20 Crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage.

Commenting on the development, Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL said:

“In sync with GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers, we are excited to collaborate with new-age companies in the home & personal care and health & wellness space along with Spring Marketing Capital. We intend to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India.” He further added, “I would urge new-age companies in these categories to connect with and leverage Spring’s expertise and experience across the spectrum of brand building, manufacturing, product development, distribution, and future capital raises.”

Spring is helmed by a trio of founders – Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer, and Vineet Gupta – who bring together decades of investing and brand-building experience.