Gear up for the HONOR Gala Festival Sale: Best Quality at an Unbelievable Price

HONOR, a global leading smartphone e-brand is gearing up for the Gala Festival which is intended at gratifying HONOR’s valued customers in the country by offering Best Quality and True Price. The festival commences on 8th April and will continue till 12th April, providing an array of offers on HONOR’s eclectic range of products across smartphones, wearables and tablets. This is the first time ever that the brand is rolling out this huge sale with the leading e-commerce giants – Amazon and Flipkart with discounts up-to 50% and offers worth 50 Crores.

Established in 2013, HONOR has introduced youth friendly products globally ever since, offering collections to cater to the millennials who are looking for sturdiness, high-performance and cutting-edge design in their gadgets. HONOR thrives on a deep consumer insight and is committed in delivering an intelligent and personalized user experience, through breakthrough technology at the best prices in the industry. Honor Gala Festival is one such platform to benefit the consumers with the best offers on HONOR’s flagship products.

Commenting on the HONOR Gala Festival, Suhail Tariq, CMO – HONOR India, said “Ever since the brand was launched in India, we have received immense love and commitment from our consumers across the country. In our endeavour to create products those are meaningful to our consumers’ need and creating user friendly technology interface, we have come a long way in India. Hence, we want to heartily thank our consumers by hitting the ground with the massive sale on our pre-eminent products from smartphones, wearable to tablets.”

Commenting on the HONOR Gala Days, Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India, said “HONOR has been one of our trusted partners in providing customers with great quality smartphones, wearables and tablets. Customers can look forward to exciting Honor Gala Days and get access to their selection at great prices on Amazon.in.”

Commenting on the HONOR Gala Days, Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart, said “HONOR has been one of our key partners ever since the brand’s inception in the country in 2014. Honor has consistently delivered on its brand promise of great design and camera at affordable prices. With this Gala Fest, the bar has been raised and customers can now enjoy the offers on HONOR devices, like never before.”