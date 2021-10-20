Gear up with the best sound this Diwali

Mumbai: Diwali is just around the corner and it’s time to start checking off that shopping list. The world is swiftly going digital and so should your gifts! Gone are the days where gift hampers only had dry fruits and mithai. In a tech-driven world, we need to evolve with our gifting. Gifting yourself and your loved ones some cool tech, does not have to limit you to laptops and mobile phones.

With Sonos now in India, you can widen your horizon with the coolest gadgets in town. Sonos offers the most brilliantly clear, and richly detailed sound that fills the room at any volume. A setup that takes minutes, and control that is simple with the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, what more could you want!

Make Sonos your go-to for a tech-enabled Diwali party! Check out their latest launches in India:

Sonos Roam:

Roam is a portable smart speaker for all your listening adventures. Take incredible sound everywhere with Roam. Enjoy music, voice control, and multiroom listening at home on WiFi, plus Bluetooth® streaming, all-day battery life, and waterproof durability on the go.

Colours: Black or White

Price: INR 19,999

Sonos Beam:

Smart, compact soundbar for TV – Beam was specifically tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story. Play everything that matters to you with Beam. Control it with your voice, remote, the Sonos app, and more.

Colours: Black or White

Price: INR 43,999

Sonos Move:

The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening. Get brilliant sound anywhere with the weatherproof and drop-resistant Move. Control with your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2 at home, and stream via Bluetooth when WiFi isn’t available.

Colours: Black or White

Price: INR 43,999