GeeksforGeeks Enables Millions of Students to get a Job via its Free-to-Access Job Portal

New Delhi: Covid-19 has led to an unprecedented situation for business across the globe especially affecting the employability of over 120 million people in India alone. College graduates who were upbeat about their future in January 2020 have been travelling on a gloomy road since March 2020. Just when finding a job became an uphill task due to the unanticipated need of the market, GeeksforGeeks provided open access to the portal to enable students and working professionals to get a suitable job opportunity.

During this pandemic, GeeksforGeeks received more than 80,000 requests from the students who were struggling to have adequate job opportunities available. Many skilled and experienced individuals who were unable to find good career opportunities. In fact, national to multinational brands were forced to go for mass layoffs and salary cuts to survive. These factors also affected the placement of premier institutions like IITs and NITs.

While commenting on the same, Sandeep Jain, Founder, GeeksforGeeks said, “More than 120 million people have lost their jobs in India in the last 12 months while the new vacancies were also down by 25-28%. Keeping this in mind we decided to extend a helping hand to those in need and unlocked the job portal for everyone. More than 200 Companies are listed at GeeksforGeeks Job Portal today, and 10000+ students have already applied for the job through the portal. We hope that this will help thousands of others to find their dream job without any hassle.”

Amid this global pandemic, GeeksforGeeks has emerged as a saviour for many and is offering unique opportunities to both – employers and job seekers. It has emerged as a one-stop solution for those in the lookout for some lucrative job offers.

GeeksforGeeks is not only helping the unemployed find a job but is also helping organizations, and particularly startups leverage the benefits of the portal by providing them access to thousands of skilled and proficient available workforces in the country. More than 40 startups/companies have teamed up with the platform in the last few months like One Plus, Rapido, Milkbasket, Hike, Unicommerce, and many others have already benefited from the portal.