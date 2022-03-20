Geetanjali Homestate launches new office in Noida to expand its regional presence

Geetanjali Homestate, number one real estate service providing company in NCR, announced the launch of its new office located in Noida, Sector 90. After garnering a momentous success in the real estate markets of Gurugram, the company has decided to set up its office in Noida.

In a bid to expand its regional dominance and accommodate a vast number of office staff and employees, the decision of forming a new office has been taken up by the company. With its prompt advisory skills, Geetanjali Homestate has acquired a wide client base, dealing with all spheres of real estate business and properties. Geetanjali Homestate will also be collaborating with Bhutani Group and working on their upcoming projects. One of the projects they are collaborating for exclusively is Alphanum and Cyberthum Project.

On the occasion of the launch of new office in Noida, *Mr. Sunil Sisodiya, Founder – Geetanjali Homestate*, said, “The decision to set up a new office in Noida is a crucial step in the direction of our vision as a company. I would like to thank each and every member and employee who have contributed immensely towards the growth and success of the company. The launch of the Noida office is a consolidating move to cement our legacy and help more and more people and organizations in getting the best real estate consultancy services and aid them in making the best decisions.”