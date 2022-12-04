Geidea partnering with Advanced Computer Technology (ACT) to foster e-payment solutions in the Egyptian hospitality sector”

Cairo, Egypt, 4th December 2022 – Geidea, a leading fintech company in the region, Advanced Computer Technology (ACT) the leading system integrator in the hospitality sector has forged a new strategic partnership to power the transformation of payments in the hotels and restaurants market in Egypt. The deal was signed on the sidelines of HACE- Hotel Expo, Egypt’s leading exhibition for hotels and restaurant equipment.

The partnership, which will see Geidea digital payment solutions plugged into ACT customers’ existing technologies, will provide hospitality businesses with improved operational efficiencies by eliminating human errors that occur during the customer payment process on point-of-sale (POS) machines. With more than 34 years of experience in the hospitality sector, the agreement will allow ACT to empower nearly all high-end hotels and restaurants in Egypt with the ability to deliver a seamless payment experience to their guests.

Ahmed Nader, Country General Manager, Geidea Egypt said: “Geidea’s new partnership with ACT represents an important step forward for us, as we set out to widen access to the benefits of the digital economy. Our solution will support hotels and restaurants by providing them with scope to optimize their revenue streams, simplify their operations and better serve their guests.”

Sameh Elmallah, CEO, ACT said: “ACT is the digital transformation enabler for the hospitality sector. Now, through our partnership with Geidea, we are well-placed to transform the country’s hospitality sector by providing seamless and incredibly cost-effective payment experiences. Through robust integration of Geidea’s payment technology solutions, we can remove friction at the payment touchpoint so that thousands of hotels and restaurants across the country can focus on delivering a high-quality guest experience. In doing so, we are helping to unleash the power of digital solutions and build empowered cashless communities.”

Ahmed Magdy, Commercial Senior Director & VP, Geidea Egypt added: “We are delighted to team up with Advanced Computer Technology (ACT) to advance the hotel guest experience through our innovative digital payment solutions that will improve hotel operations and increase their efficiency while reducing human errors in all payment transactions.”

Mohamed Tawfik, ACT Hospitality Group CEO, we continue to grow and diversify our solution portfolio to cater to our customers’ business demands. Partnering with Geidea, a leading fintech provider, is a major milestone in complementing ACT Hospitality’s portfolio offerings to our clients in the Hotels and restaurants industry. We continue to deliver on our promise to enable our customers with the right and advanced technologies that keep them at the forefront of their guests.

ACT, which employs more than 450 professionals, is a one-stop-shop that serves more than 1000 hospitality customers worldwide, driving the digital economy through fully-fledged technology products, implementation services, and specialized solutions.

Geidea is a leading fintech and fully licensed payment service provider offering digital banking technologies, smart payment terminals, and business management solutions for both financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce across the region.