Gemius Design Studio Launches Its Production House

Taking their 7 years of prowess forward, Surat-based marketing and advertising agency, Gemius Design Studio, is set to embark on a journey with Gemius Productions – a full-fledged production house.

With their continued art of assimilating people, ideas and stories, Gemius has time and again envisioned various brands’ dreams and sculpted them into reality. Since its inception, Co-founders Anushree Pacheriwal and Saurabh Pacheriwal have ardently believed that storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to breathe life into a brand, making it a vital component of marketing.

“Being hit by a pandemic has changed the diaspora of marketing across the world. The only differentiating factor that now remains is the approach with which we present our content to hit the right chord of our target audience. This is precisely what we intend to do with Gemius Productions. Storytelling in 2021 is a tricky craft, but when done rightly it is what makes all the difference.” said Anushree Pacheriwal.

Being involved in the back-end production processes nationally and internationally while creating brand films, fashion shows, documentaries, even corporate films, Gemius has established a compelling hold over their storytelling through motion pictures along with their brand-building consultation. Their tenacity has also been seen through their product shoots with respect to fashion, lifestyle, food and other arenas.

Over the years, they’ve worked with brands such as World Economic Forum, Raisin Global, Alpino Health Foods and people like Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Prince Narula amongst many others that glorify their portfolio.

“To appeal to a larger audience, work extensively with talent and crew and to tell stories that people love, it was important to create a separate production house and develop a team dedicated solely towards it.”, said Nikhil Hada, Production Head, Gemius Productions.

With the right balance of emotional, quirky and inspiring content, Gemius Design Studio shifted the paradigm of marketing in Surat 7 years ago, and is now determined to do the same with Gemius Productions.