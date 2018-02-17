GEMS Public School Indore gets affiliated to ICSE

GEMS Public School Indore is part of GEMS Education, the world’s largest education network with over 170 schools in 22 countries. GEMS core values focus on providing children the best opportunities for nurturing their innate potential

GEMS Public School Indore situated at Agra Bombay Bypass Road has received affiliation from ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education). The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducts examinations for 10th and 12th classes. A Press Conference was organized to make this announcement. On this occasion CEO of GEMS Education India Mr. Bhavik Anjaria and Senior Principal of GEMS Public School Indore Mrs. Shaheen Shafi were present.

CEO of GEMS Education India, Mr. Bhavik Anjaria made the announcement for the ICSE affiliation for GPS Indore. Speaking about GEMS Education he shared that GEMS Education Group is an international education company headquartered in Dubai. The group is the largest operator of kindergarten-to-grade-12 schools in the world with a network of over 250 schools in over 14 countries. GEMS is operating leading international independent schools in six regions globally including Middle East & North Africa, Africa, Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and India.

Founded by KS Varkey and his wife Mariama in 1959, GEMS Group today has become an international company with the mission to provide a quality education to everyone. Sunny Varkey is the Group Chairman of GEMS Global and Founder of Varkey Foundation & GEMS Education. The Varkey Foundation is the philanthropic arm of GEMS Education and aims to impact underprivileged children.

A special message by Group President GEMS India Mr. Amreesh Chandra was also shared with the press:

“It is indeed a pleasure to announce yet another successful achievement for GEMS Education! GEMS Public School, Indore is now affiliated to ICSE Board. It is a sheer delight to share the success with all parents, students and associated partners. With this achievement we would surely be able to transform our schools into the epitomes of quality education across the Nation. Once again I would like to congratulate the school for this affiliation and ensure that the student in our care is enabled to truly flourish.”

Mrs Shaheen Shafi Senior Principal GEMS Public School Indore shared that GEMS Education is educating almost 2,70,000 students from over 176 nationalities. The award winning schools focus not only on academic excellence but also on helping students develop character, creativity, values and a spirit of leadership.

Backed by over 55 years of experience in education GEMS Public School Indore, an ICSE affiliated school, brings new age learning to the city.

Our curriculum framework imbibes practices from across the globe. GEMS schools offer curricula like Indian, UK EYFS ( Early Years Foundation Stage) IB, American, Canadian, British, French and Arabic through our global network of schools.

The school offers a curriculum that combines the best of international practices, a value led education, a stimulating learning environment, teachers trained to meet international quality standards and learnings from around the world. At GEMS Indore we make sure that your child receives the same quality education as children across the globe.

The Little GEMS Programme at GPS Indore is based on UK’s EYFS ( Early Years Foundation Stages) curriculum. It is a unique learning programme which lays emphasis on the child’s intrinsic curiosity and nurture’s talent and interest. The curriculum focuses on skill development and uses a range of approaches while delivering the curriculum such as Reggio Amelia, Maria Montessori, Vygotsky, etc

As schools of the 21st Century it is important to understand the way children think and learn in today’s times. We endeavor to integrate programmes which facilitate such learning such as the Whiz Juniors Programme which gamifies ICT learning. The FAST reading programme integrates ICT with language to help strength language skills. We have introduced Design Thinking approaches to help students think about challenges and innovate solutions.

In the Primary Middle and Senior years our learning to learn approach to teaching promotes critical thinking and creativity; encourages research based classroom transactions and teaches respect for individual differences.

Our curriculum focuses on individual learning needs and our excellent teacher student ratio ensures that individual attention is given to the students.

Our students are presented with opportunities to question, take risks, make decisions, problem solve, assume responsibility, collaborate, research and present their learning and pursue individual interests.

Students get the opportunity to avail top of the line learning programs in all disciplines, national level assessments and most important are able to leverage the advantage of having a global network. Students get an opportunity to participate in international competitions like the ‘Singularity University Global Innovation Challenge’ or the AICE Accelerator Programme which focuses on integrating innovation and entrepreneurial skills.

Parental Engagement Programs, Community Connect and Social Outreach Programs help the school community come together to enhance the student learning experiences

The school has fully equipped science, ICT and Math Labs, Playgrounds, a well stocked library and open spaces for students to learn and explore. Specialized coaching in sports in football, skating, taekwondo, and athletics has reaped rich results. Our children are winning laurels in multiple competitions. We offer foreign and Indian languages

The ICSE curriculum will add value to our approach. The reinvented curriculum focuses on building the students’ skills and in depth knowledge. The approach is hands on, experiential and connected to real life. The learning is integrated and cuts across different disciplines. The key strengths of the CISCE board are:

The syllabus followed by the ICSE board is comprehensive and structured encompassing all fields with equal importance. It is designed to provide more practical knowledge and helps to build analytical skills in students.

Certification under the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education board is recognized around the world, particularly by foreign schools and universities.

Due to the emphasis laid on English in ICSE, students from this board may hold a slight edge over other students in exams like TOEFL

The teaching methodology is based on real-life concepts and provides scope for effective understanding.

There are a lot more subjects to choose from in class-12. Also, there is an option to take vocational course based on interest rather than pure academic courses for Class-12.

GEMS Public School Indore is a school where your children get roots as well as wings. Their potential is truly nurtured and their talents and strengths are nurtured for a bright tomorrow. A strong emphasis on continuous teacher development ensures that your children are guided by experienced, trained and empathetic educators.