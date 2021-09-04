Gen-Z fashion-favourite Urbanic kicks off to a roaring start on Myntra with over 51k items purchased by 22k shoppers on day one

Bengaluru: London-based digital fashion brand and Gen-Z’s chosen marque, Urbanic, opened to a thumping reception from young shoppers on day 1 of its launch on Myntra. This is among the biggest-ever opening day for a brand on Myntra catering to Gen-Z fashion. Urbanic was the second highest-grossing brand on the first day of its launch on Myntra. Myntra had announced the launch of Urbanic on its platform over a week ago, creating frenzy and excitement among the young, fashion-forward shoppers in the country, evident from the behemoth wishlists created starting 6 days before the brand went live on Myntra.

About 23k items were sold within the first 12 hours of going live and over 51k by the end of the day on September 1, the launch day, largely from the tops, dresses, and jeans categories, with pink, orange, purple, black and brown as the most sought-after colours. Shoppers started early so as to not miss out on their favorite styles, colors, and sizes to the dash, picking up 6.9k items through 2.8k orders within the first one hour of the opening day.

Key Highlights:

1. Top 3 categories – Tops, Dresses, and Jeans

2. Geography – ~55% of purchases were recorded from non-metro cities

3. Non-tier 1 cities that shopped the most – Imphal, Jaipur, and Lucknow

4. Number of shoppers on day-1 – 22k

5. Number of orders placed in the first 12 hrs – 9k

6. Number of products sold on day 1 – Over 51K

Myntra’s collaboration with Urbanic, one of the favorites among fashionable Gen-Z shoppers in India for its chic, trendy, and flexibly priced fashion has brought the brand very close to one of the largest cohorts of such shoppers globally. With this partnership Myntra has ramped up its Gen-Z portfolio, adding over 2000 latest styles and designs from Urbanic onto its platform, hugely complementing the trendy selections Myntra is known for. An increasingly important cohort for the fashion, lifestyle and beauty major, Gen-Z fashion has taken over the digital space and has boosted the comeback of Y2K fashion whilst defining new trends. Their definition of fashion transcends the rulebook and embraces differences, gender fluidity, and individuality. Urbanic’s offerings and designs capture the essence and spirit of this generation.

Over 50% of the offerings from Urbanic on Myntra will be priced under Rs. 999, which will further help establish unparalleled access to a plethora of bold, experimental, and stylish range of clothing and accessories throughout the country for shoppers. This addition to the portfolio further enhances Myntra’s stronghold among the fashion-forward as the ultimate Fashion destination, offering the most stylish fashion in trend choices to the young shoppers ahead of the festive season.

Commenting on the successful launch, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are elated to witness this level of response and are grateful to our customers for this tremendous reception as we gear-up for the festive season. The consumer-centric ethos and progressive concepts of both Urbanic and Myntra have clearly resonated with the youth in India, especially young women, evident from the sales on the first day of the launch, which has surpassed our expectations by a huge margin. Our collaboration with Urbanic will provide Gen-Z a shorter route to express themselves and stand apart as we look forward to serving them with chic, trendsetting outfits.”

Celebrating the phenomenal reception of the brand on Myntra, Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing, Urbanic India said, “We are surely delighted by the overwhelming response Urbanic has received on Myntra. Grateful to be able to make Urbanic more accessible to fashion-conscious Indians and scale the brand to newer heights through this unparalleled partnership.”