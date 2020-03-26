Geneo announces free live classes for seamless learning in the midst of COVID-19 crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic, has necessitated millions of schools and universities across the country to observe a precautionary shutdown. Over 1.8 million school going students are home-bound in the country. To bridge the learning gap during this time, Geneo, an interactive digital platform by Schoolnet India Limited, has announced free live classes by Geneo Mentors for students of Class 6 to 10 on its learning platform. Under the social initiative #LearningNeverStops, Geneo is offering live classes for Maths, Science and English, based on the first term syllabus of the new academic year of CBSE schools and those schools following the NCERT textbooks.

#LearningNeverStops has been launched following the advisory for schools to remain closed to safeguard the health of students. To ensure learning continues seamlessly at home, Geneo mentors will conduct topic-wise classes based on the school curriculum. Sessions will include access to learning videos and exploriments on the Geneo platform to achieve concept clarity. Mentor Support will eliminate doubts and assessments will also be recommended to prepare students for academic evaluation. Post the live classes, the recorded sessions will be made available on Geneo Youtube channel for enabling easy access to everyone.

The Geneo platform also includes contributions from leading partners; Avanti, LabInApp, Khan Academy and English Helper. Learners can therefore access content of some of the world’s leading minds in the field of online teaching. Learning through prepared notes, videos, assessments and revision will help in strengthening the student’s knowledge in both theory and practical.

Commenting on the initiative, Shourie Chatterji, Head – Digital Initiatives, Schoolnet India Ltd says, “With COVID-19 outbreak, the learning lifestyle of millions of students has been affected across the world. We understand that everyday access to quality learning is imperative for the holistic learning of the students. Under the given preventive measures to protect the health and safety of students, we have come forward to provide seamless quality learning for students. With our commitment to democratise education, we ensure learning never stops and that students continue to receive quality education.”

To access the live classes, students can visit www.geneo.in and create a free sign up. Once logged in they should select the appropriate standard and click on “Join Live Classes”. Students will get access to the classes schedule and all the learning material upon accessing it. The Geneo learning platform can be accessed on mobile phones, PCs, laptops, chrome books and tablets.