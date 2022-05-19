Genesys Ranked Leader by Frost & Sullivan in Annual Frost Radar Reports

India, May 19, 2022 – Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has received worldwide recognition for its growth and innovation by Frost & Sullivan in the firm’s regional cloud contact center reports. Genesys earned the highest leadership ranking in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions for its strong cloud and digital capabilities. The cloud contact center (CCC) report series analyses the top-tier players and their growth and innovation leadership, notable accomplishments, and prospects for success based on their technology development roadmaps and effective go-to-market strategies.

Today, businesses are struggling to form lasting relationships with customers and employees in the new digital world. This leadership ranking demonstrates that Genesys has the technology and ecosystem to help businesses build trust and loyalty by enabling them to orchestrate differentiated experiences grounded in empathy. As a leader in growth and innovation across various global reports, Genesys provides unrivaled scalability, reliability and flexibility for organisations of all sizes, empowering brands to have access to the latest artificial intelligence (AI), digital, workforce engagement management, analytics and reporting innovations weekly.

“The ultra-competitive Cloud Contact Center as a Service market has undergone many changes in the last five years, and Genesys is in the top tier of industry innovation,” said Alpa Shah, Global VP, Customer Experience Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “Genesys has transformed itself into a cloud brand and supplemented its internal R&D efforts with almost a dozen acquisitions to round out its cloud-based offerings.” “As we’re entering a new era of orchestrated customer and employee experiences, Genesys is uniquely positioned to lead the Experience as a ServiceSM market,” said Assaf Tarnopolsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager of APAC at Genesys. “With the collaboration of our customers and partners, we’ve developed one of the industry’s most powerful cloud-based experience orchestration platforms and have grown a global footprint to deliver our capabilities at a scale that’s unrivaled.”

The Frost Radar report highlights a number of key strengths for Genesys. In Asia Pacific these include:

● High growth driven by accelerated cloud adoption, new and expanded customer deals and significant traction in the large enterprise cloud segment

● Clear strategic growth and market expansion roadmap with further expansion of its in-country presence. In April 2021, the company launched new capabilities for Genesys Cloud CX™ in India by offering data sovereignty to local businesses

● Launch of Genesys Multicloud CX™ the industry’s first multi-cloud architecture and Genesys DXTM solution, a conversational AI and digital experience solution targeting digital customer service, sales and marketing audiences

● An evolving partner ecosystem to accelerate cloud adoption with key cloud leaders including Adobe, Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud and Zoom. The company’s new cloud and subscription bookings in APAC grew to nearly 25% of total new bookings in FY21

● Acquisitions of Pointillist, Exceed.ai and Bold360 enhanced its digital capabilities, including conversational AI, dynamic knowledge base and intuitive agent experience

● Bolstered its focus in the region by ramping up its executive leadership to further drive cloud business momentum, expand across new market segments and establish strategic partnerships