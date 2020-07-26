Genpact Named as a Leader in the Everest Group Banking BPS PEAK Matrix 2020

Everest Group, leading research and consulting firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader in the Banking BPS PEAK Matrix® 2020.

“As the banking industry evolves in the wake of technological advances and changing customer expectations, banking executives are grappling with unprecedented change,” according to Robin Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Genpact’s proven banking domain expertise, combined with its suite of digital solutions focusing on automation, artificial intelligence, and analytics can help banks to meet the business expectations of the digital age.”

The report evaluates 31 banking BPS service providers across areas including vision, capabilities, and market impact. Everest Group highlights Genpact’s continued investment to build capabilities through acquisitions, most recently Rightpoint, an experience-led transformation company and riskCanvas, a firm that offers an end-to-end suite of analytics and AML platform solutions. Additionally, the report mentions Genpact’s focus on automation and artificial intelligence coupled with deep domain expertise as a key strength.

“In this rapidly changing environment, the ability to be agile is key to driving innovation,” said Mark Sullivan, global business leader, Banking and Capital Markets, Genpact. “Our position as a leader exhibits our sharp focus on our differentiators, investments in technology enablers and people, and delivery of real business outcomes. We are reinventing operations, and helping clients unlock revenue opportunities, creating compelling customer and employee journeys, and driving operations resilience.”

Most recently, Everest Group has listed Genpact in its BPS Top 50 report.