Genrobotics Receives Vocational Excellence Award from Rotary Club of Bombay Seaface

Mumbai, India : Genrobotics, a leading robotics company, has been awarded the Vocational Excellence Award by the Rotary Club of Bombay Seaface for its contribution to improving the lives of people amongst the sanitation workers’ community. The award recognizes the company’s pioneering work in enhancing human dignity through the use of robotic technology.

Genrobotics’ flagship product, Bandicoot, is a robotic system designed to clean manholes and sewers, reducing the risk of injury and death for workers who would otherwise be forced to do this dangerous work manually. Through the use of this innovative technology, Genrobotics has improved the safety and wellbeing of sanitation workers while also enhancing the quality of life for the communities they serve. The system has helped to reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases among workers and their families, improved sanitation of the cities, and created a respected job profile for the sanitation workers as robot operaters. Through their innovation, Genrobotics had rehabilitated more than 3000 plus sanitation workers across 17 states and 3 UTs of the country.

The Rotary Club of Bombay Seaface is a preeminent service organization committed to fostering integrity and promoting world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Vocational Excellence Award is bestowed upon individuals and organizations that have exhibited exceptional commitment and achievement in their respective fields of work.

“We are proud to recognize Genrobotics for their outstanding contribution to the community,” said RTN Sandeep Agarwalla for the Rotary Club of Bombay Seaface. “The company’s innovative use of technology to promote human dignity is a testament to its commitment to serving the community and improving the lives of people. Genrobotics has set a new standard in the field of technology and innovation. Their dedication to developing robotic solutions that can improve the efficiency and safety of various industries is truly remarkable. We are proud to honour them with this prestigious award”

At the same occasion, Rashid K, Co-Founder Genrobotics said, “We are truly honored to receive the Vocational Excellence Award from the Rotary Club of Bombay Seaface. At Genrobotics, we are committed to using technology to improve the lives of people and to promote human dignity. This recognition inspires us further to work on our technological prowess to build products and services which can be used for the larger good of the society.”

The Vocational Excellence Award is a well-deserved recognition of Genrobotics’ innovative spirit, commitment to excellence, and tireless efforts to make the world a better place. Genrobotics’ groundbreaking work serves as an inspiration to others in the industry, and highlights the incredible potential of technology and its impact on the lives of people around the world.