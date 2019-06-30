GEO, 2019: An initiative to make the young minds familiar with India’s largest economy

With the initiative to make the young minds aware of the significance that Economics as a subject holds and the need to be well-versed with it that transcends boundaries International Finance Olympiad proudly presents Global Economics Olympiad (GEO), 2019 across the country. Global Economics Olympiad 2019 invites applications from students of class 9th to 12th. The last date to apply for the Olympiad is 30th August 2019.

IFO has catered to more than 48,000 students in 162 cities and 5 countries to promote financial literacy for students at school levels, presents another branch – GEO 2019 that aims at bringing under the limelight of importance pertaining to Economics. Apart from having association with over 1000 schools in India, the team has also expanded internationally by incorporating several schools from Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait and Sharjah and has successfully established itself in promoting the knowledge of finance among the young minds.

In Today’s modern competitive world, Olympiads help to identify a child’s capability and their real potential and also figure out the areas where student lacking proficiency so that a proper orientation can be given to improve. Being a part of one of the largest economy, students complete their schooling without much information regarding their economy statistics and terms. This not only results in poor economical knowledge but also affects the economy due to the poor decisions and not well understanding of the economical subjects. There is a need of the hour to keep aware about economics. Global Economics Olympiad is an initiative to make the students aware of the significance that how economics is significant to understand” said Kritika Kaushik, National Convener – International Finance Olympiad and Global Economic Olympiad.

Students registering at National and International level competition are at an added advantage as they get an Internationally recognized certification at every level and a chance to compete for 1.6 Lakh scholarship prizes including Rs 60000 for School toppers and Rs 1,00,000 for Regional toppers. Students can participate from Schools or individually through the website www.financeolympiad.in

The Global Economics Olympiad is going to conduct in three rounds. The first is conducted at the school level MCQ round which will take place from 1st September 2019 to 15th November 2019. Students scoring above 60% in the first round are then eligible for the regional round that will begin from 16th November 2019 and end on 24thDecember 2019.

Since 2015, Pratham Test Prep has been associated with EconomicTimes.com for providing Financial Content and conducting the Olympiad and Quizzes. Some of the prestigious schools associated with us are: Delhi Public School, R K Puram (New Delhi), Birla Vidya Niketan (New Delhi), Vidyashilp Academy (Bangalore), Welham Boys School (Dehradun), Delhi Public School (Guwahati), City Montessari School (Lucknow), Scholars Home (Lucknow) and many more.

“The pattern includes written round, Audio visual round and crossword puzzles in duration of 2 hours. After this, the 4 member team will get selected from 6 regions along with IFO team and will be called to Delhi for on Stage Quiz Completion – The International Grand Finale. The pattern of the finale is an oral quiz type conducted for 3 hours to select the winner.” She added