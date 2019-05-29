GEO, 2019 : Economics is everywhere and everything is economics

With the initiative to make the young minds aware of the significance that Economics as a subject holds and the need to be well-versed with a language that transcends boundaries, International Finance Olympiad proudly presents Global Economics Olympiad (GEO), 2019 across the country. Global Economics Olympiad 2019 invites applications from students of class 9th to 12 th . The last date to apply for the Olympiad is 30 th August 2019. IFO has catered to more than 48,000 students in 162 cities and 5 countries to promote financial literacy for students at school levels. Apart from having association with over 1000 schools in India. The team has also expanded internationally by incorporating several schools from Dubai,Qatar, Kuwait and Sharjah.
The pattern includes written round, Audio visual round and crossword puzzles in duration of 2 hours. After this, the 4 member team will get selected from 6 regions along with IFO team and are called to Delhi for on Stage Quiz Completion – The International Grand Finale. The pattern of the finale is an oral quiz type conducted for 3 hours to select the winner.Students registering at National and International level competition are at an added advantage as they get an Internationally recognized certification at every level and a chance to compete for 1.6 Lakh scholarship prizes including Rs 60000 for School toppers and Rs 1,00,000 for Regional toppers. Students can participate from Schools or individually through the website www.financeolympiad.in