Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility

Carrollton, GA : Sauls Storage Group announces a great start to 2021 with the February sale of Simple Storage in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia. The 82,650 square foot storage facility sits on around 6.34 acres and offers 581 storage units and 20 parking spaces. The sale closed in less than 45 days, the bidding was extremely competitive with much interest from buyers both in Georgia and from out of state.

“It was a pleasure working with both the buyer and seller on this awesome property!” says Luke Sauls. “It is yet another confirmation that self-storage continues to be a great choice as it is desirable, solid, stable and sought after.”

Sauls Storage Group LLC/Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate company representing the state of Georgia. The team can be reached at 770-841-4591. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.