Gera Developments successfully hosts ChildCentric® Homes inaugural session of ‘Meet the Champion’ Series with Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach – India National Badminton Team

Pune…April 23, 2022… Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium commercial and residential projects, including the innovative ChildCentric® Homes, in Pune, Goa and California successfully hosted the inaugural session of ‘Meet the Champion’ Series, a ChildCentric® Homes event with the former ace Indian badminton player Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach – India National Badminton Team.

Gera Developments has pioneered the concept of ChildCentric® Homes, which has established a new category in the real estate space, providing its residents with a premium home and infrastructure and ensuring safety, convenience, fun, and development for the children. The intent of the event was to present and promote the child-friendly learning academies that form an integral part of Gera’s revolutionary and highly successful product line, ChildCentric® Homes. The concept-based projects have received exceptional response from the customers as well as being acclaimed by the renowned celebrity ambassadors.

Gera Developments, this year, pivoted to the offline format to host the ‘Meet the Champion’ event. The presence of Gera’s World of Joy customers, in large numbers at the event demonstrated the overall appreciation for the series. The last such customer-centric event that Gera Developments held was in November 2019, through a concert with Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy. As the year 2021-22 witnessed a star-studded virtual event with celebrity ambassador, the renowned Bollywood Choreographer, Shiamak Davar by Gera’s Club Outdo – Gera’s exclusive loyalty programme for customers.

Speaking on the recent event, Mr. Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, “We are thrilled to host our most-awaited Meet the Champion event which has turned out to be a huge success. Being able to host a live event in 2022 is certainly more refreshing and exciting than a year ago. And when the event is graced by inspiring champions like Mr. Pullela Gopichand, it is bound to be a smashing hit. This event is a joyous celebration of our innovation and passion for providing an outstanding product to our customers and our commitment to the ChildCentric® Homes vision of helping children soar. To be having the inaugural session with Mr. Pullela Gopichand has brought us great pride. His support and belief in our concept-based project will take us miles ahead. Gera’s ChildCentric® Homes projects have been receiving phenomenal encouragement from our customers in Pune. Our latest ChildCentric project Gera’s Planet of Joy was launched a few months ago. Our customers are extremely delighted to experience all the academies and various initiatives by ChildCentric® Homes.”

Gera Developments has collaborated with various experts and their academies to set up infrastructure at the very doorstep of the residents, which will provide them with options that range from dance, singing, swimming, tennis, football, cricket, etc. Gera has left no stone unturned to provide the best-in-class facilities for their customers to provide children the opportunity to experience high-quality coaching across a variety of fields so that children can find their passion and then have the opportunity to flourish in that area. The beauty of the concept is that the facilities are provided in the development itself.

While expressing delight, Mr. Pullela Gopichand said, “Gera’s ChildCentric® Homes is an innovative concept, it gives children the freedom to choose their passion. It gives me immense joy to be a part of Gera’s child development-oriented vision. This will bring me closer to young badminton players and identify budding talent in Pune. It’s indeed my privilege to be associated with Gera Developments’ legacy and other stalwarts like Mahesh Bhupathi, Anil Kumble, Bhaichung Bhutia, Shankar Mahadevan, Dipa Karmakar and Shiamak Davar in this award-winning concept.”

The ChildCentric® Homes concept is innovative and demonstrates the need of the changing times by catering to the needs of today’s young home buyers and enabling a new way to live. A multifaceted living space that allows a child to choose and develop across art, sports, dance, music, etc., is something that every parent wants to offer their child-targeted at working parents with young children or planning to start a family, living under a nuclear format and looking at providing their children and themselves with the best-in-class opportunities to learn and grow. This never-before-seen housing solution offers an array of options minus the hassles of travel and coordination.