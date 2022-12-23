German-Based SEAFORM Kitchens & Wardrobes Launches Its New Collection in New Delhi

December 2022, National – German-based manufacturer, SEAFORM, launched its collection of luxe kitchens & wardrobes at its experience center on December 16, 2022, in association with luxury home décor brand, Atelier 54. Located in the posh and artsy area of Chattarpur, this store has brought to the country extraordinary spaces for people to create, experience, and live in. SEAFORM has been catering to its clientele with extremely stunning & functional kitchens since 1917 and launched a new collection in the Delhi showroom which is operational since 2017.

For over a century, SEAFORM has created unique products and outstanding experiences becoming the destination of choice for homeowners, interior designers, architects, and developers by providing flawless solutions which are hassle-free and come with no restrictions.

Talking about the SEAFORM legacy, Alexander Sofalvi, Managing Director SEAFORM Germany, highlighted, “At SEAFORM, creativity, trust, flexibility and personalisation drive everything we do. Driving new market trends and innovations is one of our core values. At the same time, we believe in outstanding service, therefore we make sure that we are close to our customers and markets by establishing direct subsidiaries in the markets we operate. Integrating smart technologies and materials into our products has been since inception a core focus at SEAFORM, and has helped us revolutionize the space in many ways.” Talking about the event, Mr. Amit Khandelwal, Associate Director, SEAFORM Delhi, said, “Since its inception back in 1917, SEAFORM has won hearts around the world with its spectacular kitchen and wardrobe solutions. With this store in New Delhi, we are able to share that with customers pan-India and redefine the space of kitchen and wardrobes here altogether. We are grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response we received at the launch event.”

The collection was launched with a dazzling event in New Delhi, which included a high tea session catered by La Marinate, followed by cocktails by Miss Margarita. Reputed names in the interior and architecture and luxury lifestyle space graced the event with their presence. Additionally, other luxury brands such as Santoni, Meesha Scarves, and Studio 23 also displayed their collections at the launch event.

The launch event not only opened the brand’s doors to a new customer base but also gave everyone the chance to experience the beautiful and opulent experience provided by their kitchen and wardrobe solutions in real life. Over the last century, SEAFORM has developed a web of export to 72 countries and works with 1,800 different channel partners across the globe. In India, SEAFORM is operating with six active showrooms across the country in the cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Rajkot and planning further expansion with more showrooms in different cities.

Elevating SEAFORM’s impeccable designs, Atelier 54 has decorated the showroom with mesmerizing art and installations which are permanent features for guests to experience at the store. An enthralling experience of fine craftsmanship and opulence of SEAFORM and Atelier 54, this showroom in New Delhi is a must-visit!

