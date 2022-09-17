Bengaluru, September 17, 2022: With a unique multi-disciplinary ecosystem that fosters innovation, GE’s John F Welch Technology Centre in Bengaluru completes 22 years in India today.

Spread over 50-acres, with an initial $220M GE investment, it is a Global Research Center supporting all the three GE businesses of energy, healthcare, and aviation. With significant annual investment on research and development, the GE Research Center has strategic partnerships with the government and academic institutions in India to create next generation technology.

Speaking on the achieving this milestone, Alok Nanda, CTO of GE South Asia and CEO of GE India Technology Centre, said, “Research is at the core of innovation at GE and drives impact in each industry we cater to. Our 22-year journey at JFWTC in Bangalore is a testament to the quality of research and industry collaborations. We will continue to focus on rigorous research to solve challenges of the future.”

GE Healthcare also recently announced the launch of its first-ever 5G Innovation Lab in India. The lab has been set up at JFWTC. The innovation lab will serve as a testbed to develop future-ready products and solutions in healthcare. The lab houses modern and innovative infrastructure that will include a private 5G network for testing and development.

JFWTC is GE’s largest research and development centre outside of the USA, employing over 6000 highly qualified engineers and scientists. Since its inauguration in 2000, JFWTC teams have contributed to 3,800+ patent applications filed by GE.