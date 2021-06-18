Get Authentic Banarasi Sarees at Your Doorstep

India is known for a lot of things world wide and one of them is definitively Sarees and Lehengas. Whenever we think of sarees, we inadvertently picture textile workers in Banaras working tirelessly to produce a masterpiece. Sadly, that is not the case with modern sarees as most of them are produced in a factory by machines and made chemically concocted textile.

Zari Banaras believes elegant sarees can only be produced from the artisanal hands of Banarasi workers with the highest quality silk. Zari Banaras preserves the highest level of skill in contemporary woven textiles from Banaras. As a tribute to the traditions of Indian classicism and in commemoration to push make in India, Zari Banaras presents most trusted e-commerce website that demonstrates highest level of technical and artistic excellence that recalls the highest attained in the past.

The woven sarees displayed on their website draws inspiration, ultimately from the style of weaving techniques known as “cloths of gold”. Their mission is to manufacture best quality products at an affordable price! Our dedicated team makes sure to deliver on time with international standard quality checks. Our exquisite woven banarasi sarees with glittering zari (metal thread) will add to a woman’s beauty.