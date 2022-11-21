Get Better and Healthier with Under Armour- Top 5 UA products to look out for

Focusing on the mission of ‘making you better and help you get healthier’, Under Armour launched a number of products, designed using technologies like, UA HOVR, UA Iso-Chill, UA Rush, among others. With 2022 coming to an end, here’s a wrap on some of Under Armour’s top products.

UA HOVR Machina 3 Shoes

UA HOVR™ Machina 3 is more than a running shoe. Yes, it gives you the energy return of UA HOVR®, but it also coaches you in real-time to help you run better when you connect them to UA MapMyRun™.

It is available across all Under Armour retail stores and e-Commerce website

UA Iso-Chill Run Laser Tank

Flattened out the fibres and added some science to create a game-changing fabric that quickly pulls heat away from the skin-keeping you calm, cool, and crushing at max capacity.

UA HOVR Phantom 3 Shoes

The off-season is for getting better. That means lots of running. Fast, stretchy UA HOVR™ Phantom 3 helps you explode through interval after interval with even more energy-returning UA HOVR™ cushioning. Run now, win later.

UA Rush Energy SS

Recover faster, get better faster. The mineral-infused fabric takes the energy you already give off and reflects it back into your muscles, so they feel less fatigued and recover faster.

UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 Shoes:

There’s fast, and then there’s UA Flow fast. Lightweight, rubberless, and durable, our newest cushioning gives a close-to-the-ground, grippy feeling of speed. The kind of speed that feels like you’ve got the wind at your back.

