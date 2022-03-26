Get healthy, hydrated, and youthful skin with the goodness of Natural Ayurveda by Inveda

After months of harsh winter and chilly winds, the season of hot gutsy waves is here again. This transition of weather and season can be pretty overwhelming for our skin to endure. Not just this, but the rising temperature, salty water, and chlorine also add to our miseries. And if this was not enough, the constant pressure of work and unrealistic deadlines, and the stress of looking good while juggling everything also take a toll on not just our minds but also on our physical well-being, which usually causes the skin to age faster, resulting in impairing the skin’s natural barrier. At times like these, the skincare ritual, especially for those with oily and sensitive skin, must incorporate a daily regime to deeply cleanse and purify the skin without being too abrasive. Research has proven that not having a skincare ritual can result in adult acne that is majorly caused by stress. Hence, a rightly balanced skincare routine can save us from dull skin and help us get moisturized and hydrated skin with balanced ph levels!

Inveda has infused skincare with science and the ancient art of Ayurveda. From researching scriptures of Vedas to combining it with modern ingredients, each product in this range harmonizes the energy zones in our body as our inner beauty is what reflects on our skin!

The below-mentioned products from Inveda are a must-have in the skincare regime to cater to the specific needs and unique concerns of the skin, no matter what skin type or weather –

72 hrs Hydration with Vitamin B3 | 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid with 2% Pentavitin + Niacinamide Serum 10%

This 60 ml combo regimen is carefully selected to hydrate the skin and combat breakouts and hyperpigmentation by reducing the appearance of the most common signs of aging, including those around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.

This powerful combination contains 1.5% hyaluronic acid, which helps to lock in moisture for upto 72 hours while minimizing the appearance of enlarged pores giving it a firm and plump shine. In comparison, 2% Pentavitin helps keep the skin youthful and hydrated. The 10% Niacinamide that contains Vitamin B3 is filled with natural and soothing properties that actively work to even out your skin tone by treating breakouts, blemishes, scars, red spots, and irritated skin.

Overnight Repair Lip Sleeping Masque

The unique formulation of Inveda’s Overnight Repair Lip Sleeping masque containing almond, coconut, and shea butter is a perfect solution that melts away dead skin cells from the lips. It consists of a softening balm texture that closely adheres to lips, restoring moisture and adding a protective layer that avoids further cell breakage. Suitable for both males and females, it adds a perfect natural tint and treats dark lips overnight.

Sun Screen Cream Gel SPF 50 | UVA & UVB Protector

The skin needs broad-spectrum sun protection during hot sunny days that protect it, keep it moisturized, and improve its texture without being patchy. As a result, it raises the need for getting this sunscreen cream-gel by inveda because too much exposure to UV rays(UVB & UVA) can cause extreme sunburn, which, when it penetrates the outer skin layer to the deep inside, can severely damage and kill the skin cells raising the risk for skin cancer. This 50 ml pack contains aloe vera, zasta, cucumber, and comfrey oil that beats the heat and protects your skin for 5-7 hours.

De-Tan Expert Kit

Removing Tan is time-consuming with lots of effort and money, but not anymore. Free your skin from all dirt, oil, and Tan with Inveda De-Tan Experts, which remove sun tan blemishes resulting in tightening and brightening of the skin and is totally in your budget. Made with the unique formula of Tulsi and Luang, it treats the epidermis leaving your skin clear and smooth.

Bio White Body Whitening Kit

Bio White Treatment kit is the best de-tan pack that includes 2 products that protect you from sun rays through a protective layer and maintain a skin tone while enhancing its complexion and texture and by relaxing your muscles. Made with natural ingredients such as seaweed, turmeric, kokum Butter, shea butter, chamomile, green tea, and aloe vera, it helps to lighten skin for a visibly fairer, smoother, and rejuvenated body complexion.