Get More Sales with Testimonials on Websites or E-Commerce

Are you looking for an easy way to improve the customer experience on your website or e-commerce store?

There is one solution that is inexpensive and has many benefits: customer testimonials.

What Are Customer Testimonials?

Customer testimonials are stories in which your happy customers tell about their positive experiences with your company.

They have similarities with reviews, but unlike reviews, testimonials are by definition positive.

In a testimonial, your happy customer speaks about why they chose your business, how they like it, what benefits your products or services have, and to who they recommend your business.

A testimonial can be in text, video, audio, or image form.

They can be published on your website and e-commerce store using stylish widgets.

You could also showcase testimonials on social media, and use them in ads and commercials, or even in printed marketing materials.

Let’s see what benefits testimonials can bring to your business.

Benefit 1#: Social Proof

Social proof is a psychological phenomenon that affects our sense of correct behavior. When in a new situation and environment, we look at other people to figure out what we should do.

The same goes for shopping. If we find a new product or company, we want to know whether it is reliable.

The intuitive reaction is to ask others: have you purchased something from this store? Have you bought those products before?

When you showcase customer testimonials or reviews on your website or e-commerce store, you give the visitors this information immediately.

They don’t need to go and ask someone. The information is laid out before their eyes.

This builds trust and credibility for your brand.

Benefit 2#: FOMO

Another psychological phenomenon that is at play in marketing, is the fear of missing out (FOMO).

Especially Millennials and Gen Z have reported that they experience FOMO frequently.

Fear of missing out means that people feel bad about not being able to take part in something that other people are doing.

For example, if you are sick and have to miss out on a party that all your friends are going to join, you feel bad.

This feeling is especially powerful when you see many people post about the party on social media.

The same can happen with products and services. If there is a trending product or a holiday destination, and lots of people post on social media about it, you will feel inclined to follow the lead.

As a marketer or e-commerce store owner, you should definitely make use of this phenomenon and ask your customers to post about you.

Use different strategies for collecting user-generated content and see your business take off.

Benefit 3#: More Information

Customer testimonials offer more information about the product or service.

Especially with video testimonials, your potential customers can see what your product looks like and how other people have used it.

When you ask your customers what they like about the products and services, they are likely to name things that other people value.

This improves the customer experience and makes purchasing decisions easier.

Imagine if you were sitting on the fence about buying a certain product. You were unsure if the description fits the actual product.

Then, you would see recommendations from real happy customers. Wouldn’t you feel more confident about buying it?

Benefit 4#: SEO

The fourth benefit has to do with search engine optimization.

You wouldn’t believe it, but testimonials actually affect your search results.

The reason is that they include valuable keywords, which helps Google figure out your page.

Additionally, it’s always a sign of a legitimate business when customers are talking about it, which Google loves and rewards.

If you want to maximize the effect, ask your customers to write Google Reviews.

Conclusion

Customer testimonials have multiple benefits for your business.

However, collecting them manually is a lot of hard work. You might feel tempted to just buy fake testimonials.

You should never purchase fake testimonials! It is not worth it.

There are ways to collect testimonials with software tools that require little manual work.

Check out this automatic and authentic testimonials generator for an easy testimonial collection and management.