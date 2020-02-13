Get Nourished Festival: First of its Kind Fundraiser to Promote Healthy Living & Wellness

If you are a health and fitness lover but often wonder why the wellness space in India offers only dull and drab experiences, this fun-filled extravaganza is what you were looking for! Leading organic products brand Nourish Organics is organizing a 2-day GetNourished Festival that seeks to merge the concept of wellness with fun and frolic powered by Pure Nutrition. This festival is a experiential carnival of all good things.

The first of its kind event to be held in the national capital aims to bring together fitness freaks, foodies, music lovers, artists, humanitarians and fun-mongers all under one roof for a unique and wholesome experience. A special awareness zone is allotted for nonprofit organizations like Dhyan Foundation, Spread a smile, Food for the hungry and One step greener to showcase their charitable causes and appeal to the people for contribution.

Driven by the belief that wellness is found in anything that brightens the soul, the festival has been curated to offer a mix of activities and experiences that not only nourish the body but also offers positive vibrations for the mind.

“The essence of the festival is to impart the knowledge that fitness doesn’t always mean working hard and depriving yourself of all the fun. ‘Get nourished’ aims to bridge the gap between fitness and fun by showing it to people that they can give an adequate amount of time and attention to each activity by achieving a healthy balance between the two and enjoy a one of a kind experience” , Ms Seema Jindal Jajodia, Founder, Nourish Organics.

The inaugural of Get Nourished festival has been curated with the underlying theme of health and wellness. The event includes a plethora of activities that include live music and DJ’s, unique fitness activities, handpicked brands offering premium shopping experience, display of avantgarde art and mouthwatering food.

The numerous unique fitness activities include MQT (movement quality training), Self-defence martial arts, Vinyasa flow, Dance mix, Pilates, Box flow and Yin Yoga and Sound Healing by trained practitioners like DECODE, Crosstrain Fight Club, Boxfit and Red Mat Pilates among others. The variety of fitness activities will cater to a wide group of people who can try out to see what it’s like and whether they will be able to make it a part of their lifestyle or not.

The Get Nourished Festival will offer niche food experiences from different cuisines displayed in stalls and artisanal pop ups. Live Food stalls will be put up by Greenr Café, You Mee, Dr. Bubbles, MIAM Patisserie, Hearth & I, Vietnam-ease Caphe, Sleepy Owl Coffee, Together at 12th and Minus Thirty Ice cream. The huge variety of food will appeal to people of all tastes and preferences and promises to treat your palate to a scrumptious feast.

Among the exciting offerings for the connoisseurs of food and drink include a dedicated beer garden and cocktail bar. High End Fashion brands will come together to offer an ultimate shopping experience wherein people can explore High street fashion, jewelry, luxury clothes and active wear among other things. The brands showcasing their products include The Materialist, White Champa, En-Inde, Kokomo, Kica Active, NOMH, Spiritual Warrior, Tiger Marron and The AA line.

While a series of charities working in different fields will use the space to create awareness and collect donations for their cause, a dedicated puppy adoption space will allow pups to find new homes. The proceeds from the festival tickets will go towards supporting the charitable activities of the Ananth Centre for Learning and Development for specially abled children.