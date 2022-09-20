Get Pujo Ready with Fabindia this Festive Season

Mumbai, 20th September, 2022: This Durga Puja embrace your traditional side with Fabindia’s latest PUJO collection highlighting the rich hues, elegant craftsmanship and the vibrancy of this festive season. Weaving in the traditions and cultural heritage of our craft, PUJO is a time for celebrating and rejoicing in divinity and purity. This festive season, Fabindia wants you to enjoy the five-day-long-fiesta in the best Indian ensembles that elevates your style. Pick your favourites from your nearest Fabindia store or shop online at fabindia.com. Our latest saris, kurtas, jewellery and Pujo decor celebrate the rich heritage of India and exquisite craftsmanship.

Saris: Keeping the spirit of festivity alive, Fabindia brings you an elegant collection of fabsaris representing our Indian traditions. These gorgeous and easy-to-wear all-day saris are available in bright colours, with auspicious red being the prime shade. This range of Pujo saris are available in silk and silk blends displaying several of our craft-led techniques weaving in traditions of Chanderi, Tussars, Benarasi, Maheshwari dobby, jacquards and handloom weaving methods.

Kurtas: Versatile and comfortable kurtas are everyone’s first pick. At Fabindia we know this well. Hence our designers have put together a special festive collection- Kurta is Celebration.

Wear them for various festivities this season and beyond. Fabindia brings you its latest kurta collection made from silk and silk blends; these kurtas are threaded using age-old Banarasi and handloom weaving techniques as well as hand-crafted embroideries. These hand-crafted kurtas display India’s rich artisanship. Kurta is Craft . Kurta is Festive . Kurta is Celebration .

Jewellery: Festive worthy handcrafted jewellery and accessories are on offer at Fabindia. Intricate details, beautiful style, exquisite craftsmanship. Accessorize this Pujo with brand new arrivals from Fabindia.

Home & Pujo Décor: Bring home the Pujo celebrations with fabHOME & fabgift collections consisting of hand-crafted diyas, votives, pujo thalis and much more. Alluring brass elements that are intrinsic part of our Indian traditions

Get Pujo ready with Fabindia. Elegant designs, auspicious reds, intricate craftsmanship, hand-crafted weaves, graceful additions to home and lifestyle. Celebrate Traditions with Fabindia.