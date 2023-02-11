Get Ready for a Fabulously KAI Valentine’s Day Beauty Box

This is the day to celebrate love – be it for body or face. So, gift yourself or your partner the joy of having smooth, bump-free skin with the hassle-free beauty box by KAI India. The Indian arm of Japan’s iconic brand KAI, is known for its Japanese technology of refined craftsmanship that make the process of hair-removal super-easy and painless.

This fabulous hair-removal beauty box contains:

Bi-hada facial razor: This TikTok-famous razor with dual coated stainless steel blade with protective skin guard is rust-resistant and reusable! Its L-shaped design makes it easy to grip and use it along the contours of your face.

KAI Bikini line razor: Get ready for all the beach vacations with a razor that is perfect for the sensitive bikini line area. KAI’s trimmer razor for bikini line comes with a compact head that easily and painlessly helps get rid of unwanted hair. It also has an Aloe Vera and vitamin E infused lubricating strip that prevents post-shave redness.

K4 Soft: Designed for women, with a titanium-coated blade this razor removes fine hair giving you a smooth finish. It also includes a lubricating strip enriched with coconut oil for a moisturising shave and a flexible head that glides smoothly along with body curves.

KAI India razors make the experience of shaving completely easy and stress-free. In just a few minutes one can get a smooth finish. KAI India Beauty Box is available at https://kaiindiaonline.com/ and also across all the leading e-commerce platforms @ INR 315 only.

Founded in Seki in 1908, KAI group products have cult status in Japan. The brand is known for its high-quality beauty care and personal grooming products integrating practical aesthetics with refined craftsmanship providing well-designed, innovative houseware, and beauty care products that are used widely in day-to-day lives.

Japan-based KAI Group made a foray into the Indian market by setting up a manufacturing facility spanning over 30,000 sq.mtr in Neemrana, Rajasthan. KAI brings over 800 years of Japanese legacy of forging blades, directly to Indian households KAI offers to Indian consumers adding value to their daily life. KAI India is determined to provide high-precision beauty and personal care products prepared with detailed R&D and superior Japanese technology. With its clear vision and mission, KAI is marching forward towards becoming a household name in India.