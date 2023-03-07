Get Ready for the Festivities with WildStone’s Holi Campaign “Har Vaar Ke Liye Taiyyar”

New Delhi, India – Wild Stone, one of India’s leading deodorant brands, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, “Har Vaar Ke Liye Taiyyar,” featuring their popular deodorant, Wild Stone-Legend. The campaign is timed with the Holi festival, a celebration of colors and revelry, where people indulge in playful antics; however, with Wild Stone Legend, you can stand out even in the midst of the festivities.

The Legend deodorant is specifically designed to keep you feeling fresh and smelling good throughout the day, even during the wildest Holi celebrations. With its fantastic and reassuring fragrance, Wild Stone Legend deo helps you maintain your noticeable presence, even if you get drenched in the dirtiest of muck.

So, this Holi, make sure to #BeHoliReady with Wild Stone Legend deo, and let its fragrance keep you fresh and smelling good, no matter how wild the celebrations are.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AXNM23697g