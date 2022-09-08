Get, Set, Accessorize at R CITY’s ‘Necessary Accessory’!

Mumbai’s iconic shopping and entertainment destination, R CITY, is offering its patrons irresistible deals and offers from an array of fashion and accessories brands through its unique ‘Necessary Accessory’ campaign this September. From H&M, Marks & Spencer, Guess, Steve Madden, Aldo, Hidesign, Fossil, Delsey, Parcos, Sephora, Nykaa Luxe, Forest Essentials, Swarovski, Tanishq, Reliance Jewels, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop and more, a wide range of national and international brands at the mall are presenting patrons with a cashback offer! The deal is to shop for a minimum of ₹3000 and win up to 30% cashback* on your purchase.

What’s more? Several brands are further offering various deals and discounts to shoppers. While Steve Madden is offering a FLAT 50% off via its ‘Madd Shoe Sale,’ Hidesign and Nykaa are also offering up to 50% off. Not just that, but Sunglass Hut is offering up to 25% off while Aldo and Plum are running a ‘buy more, save more’ offer, making shopping a truly fulfilling experience for its patrons.

Along with enticing offers, R CITY also gives its visitors over 250+ global cuisines and 9+ entertainment centres to choose from as well as plush, breathtaking interiors, thereby transforming into a holistic entertainment and leisure destination. Moreover, the mall also has top-of-the-line safety and sanitation protocols in place to ensure an extraordinary yet safe experience for its patrons.

When: Ongoing till 25th September 2022
Time: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM
Where: R CITY, LBS Rd, Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar (W)

