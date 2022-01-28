Get set for an action-packed Union Budget on CNBC-TV18 – India’s Budget Headquarters

28th January 2022: CNBC-TV18 is gearing up once again for the most comprehensive coverage and analysis of the most awaited financial event in the country – the Union Budget 2022, to be presented by the Hon. Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1.

‘Growth’ is the underlying theme and expectation from this Budget, and hence the channel has curated its programming under the theme ‘BOOSTER FOR GROWTH’. As a run up to the Budget presentation, the channel has presented detailed analysis, views and insights on the nation’s economic journey, and the expectations from this Budget with CNBC-TV18’s own Budget specialists along with the most influential voices in the country.

This year’s focus areas are – Manufacturing, with the government’s productivity linked incentive (PLI) schemes being the crucial point of discussion, along with Infrastructure and Growth. Rural India and Agriculture are another key area of interest with focus on MSME growth, and the outlay for the NREGA scheme. Like every year, Personal Finance and Taxation remain a key area of focus as well.

CNBC-TV18’s exclusive pre-Budget shows, namely, What The Market Wants, Budget Brainstorm, Budget Countdown and What The World Wants, have engaged with experts, business personalities, policy-makers, economists and market veterans shedding light on their hopes and predictions from the upcoming Budget. To put the spotlight on the sentiments of India Inc. and businesses at large, the channel has curated CEO Poll specials with research partners. Additionally, the Economic Survey special will offer a comprehensive view of the government’s annual survey. Through Budget Caravan, CNBC-TV18’s reporters have tapped into the pulse of the country before the Budget with stories around subjects that impact the masses at large.

For the Budget Day, the channel will offer a power-packed line-up of representatives from Government Ministries, Markets, and India Inc., to take a deep-dive into the FM’s Budget speech. There will be a star panel of experts such as, Sanjiv Mehta (HUL), Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Raamdeo Agarwal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Madhu Kela (MK Ventures), Shankar Sharma (market veteran), TV Narendran (TATA Steel), Amitabh Kant (NITI Aayog) and Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor among others, bringing their expertise in decoding the Budget and its implications.

Additionally, to engage with the younger audiences, the channel has been roping in some of the most popular social media financial influencers – Rachana Ranade, Pranjal Kamra, Anmol Sharma and Sharan Hegde – to interact with CNBC-TV18’s leading anchors, and break down the jargons and complexities of the Budget for easier understanding.

Sharing her thoughts, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “For over two decades, CNBC-TV18 has analysed the Budget fine print and explained its impact on the economy, business, markets and the common citizen. Leading up to the Budget Day, we have curated exclusive shows with a focus on the Budget promises made last year and the implementation. We have put the spotlight on sectoral wish lists from Manufacturing, Banking, Markets, MSMEs, and more. We have brought together the most credible and influential voices to help draw up an agenda for action to spur economic growth.”

Adding to this, Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business News, Network18, said, “The Budget period is a great opportunity for us to reinstate our promise of being a trusted investment ally to our audience. With the line-up of shows till date, and the analysis of Budget on February 1, we aim to equip our audience with information that is relevant and useful to them in their financial journey. For Union Budget 2022, we have partnered with some of the most renowned brands such as, Life Insurance Corporation of India – ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’; Mahindra Thar – ‘Driven By Sponsor’, and Snapdeal – ‘Co-Powered By Sponsor’. Apart from these, we also have on-board State Bank of India, Toshiba, Campus Activewear, Bandhan Bank, Lenovo, ZOOM, AU Small Finance Bank, Biz2X and EaseMyTrip.com as ‘Associate Sponsors’.”

Tune-in to CNBC-TV18 to catch the FM’s Speech LIVE on 1st Feb, 11AM onwards.