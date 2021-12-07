Get Soft, Moisturized and Resilient Skin with Kama Ayurveda’s Latest Launch, Urjasara, a Hydrating and Replenishing Face Oil

India: Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty brand, has announced the launch of URJASARA, an ultra-nourishing & hydrating facial oil that is clinically proven to even skin tone, & smoothen skin texture. Keeping in with the promise of Ayurveda, backed by Science, Kama Ayurveda’s all NEW Urjasara Face Oil has undergone extensive clinical trials to deliver hydrated, even-toned, smooth skin.

What Did The Clinical Trials Tell Us?

24% better skin moisturization*

30% improvement in skin texture*

21% improvement in skin tone*

*Based on clinical trials conducted over 28 days.

*Based on a 4-week clinical study with men and women between the ages of 29-55 with dull skin, uneven skin tone & visible dark spots.

Our skin gets stripped of moisture by air conditioning, the weather, lack of sleep, not drinking enough water and pollutants. This dehydrated skin often leads to uneven skin tone and rough/flaky skin texture. The Urjasara Face Oil enriched with Vitamin A & E improves skin texture, evens skin tone, protects the skin from free radical damage and proves to be an effective solution for the above concerns. This is also suitable for anyone above 18 years of age. The formula is non-allergenic and has been dermatologically tested and is backed by clinical trials. Use it in the day to prep & moisturize skin before makeup and at night to fade dark spots.

What’s in Your Bottle of Kama Ayurveda Urjasara?

Sesame Oil

Cardamom

Costus

Licorice

Why Is This Good For Your Skin?

Rich in antioxidants and is power-packed with Vitamin A and E

Improves blood circulation, prevents the formation of fine lines and wrinkles

Heals skin enhances skin texture

Helps remove excess melanin & fade dark spots

Benefits

Nourishing & Smoothening face oil

Improves skin texture & evens skin tone

Retexturises dry, uneven & pigmented skin

Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory action through actives

Protects skin from free radical damage

Improves skin resilience

How To Use

Moisten skin with a natural water-based toner

Massage the oil gently in upward strokes until absorbed. Apply on the face and specific concerning areas like under eyes and dry patches. 2-3 drops are recommended for Normal to Oily Skin, and 4 drops for Dry skin

Can be used day and night

Follow with sunscreen for day use

Priced at INR 495 for 3 ml and INR 2,250 for 15 ml, the new product is available on online and at Kama Ayurveda stores across India.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article/press release are those of the concerned organization and do not represent the perspectives of the publisher.