Get Soft, Moisturized and Resilient Skin with Kama Ayurveda’s Latest Launch, Urjasara, a Hydrating and Replenishing Face Oil

India: Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty brand, has announced the launch of URJASARA, an ultra-nourishing & hydrating facial oil that is clinically proven to even skin tone, & smoothen skin texture. Keeping in with the promise of Ayurveda, backed by Science, Kama Ayurveda’s all NEW Urjasara Face Oil has undergone extensive clinical trials to deliver hydrated, even-toned, smooth skin.
What Did The Clinical Trials Tell Us?
24% better skin moisturization*
30% improvement in skin texture*
21% improvement in skin tone*
*Based on clinical trials conducted over 28 days.
*Based on a 4-week clinical study with men and women between the ages of 29-55 with dull skin, uneven skin tone & visible dark spots.
Our skin gets stripped of moisture by air conditioning, the weather, lack of sleep, not drinking enough water and pollutants. This dehydrated skin often leads to uneven skin tone and rough/flaky skin texture. The Urjasara Face Oil enriched with Vitamin A & E improves skin texture, evens skin tone, protects the skin from free radical damage and proves to be an effective solution for the above concerns. This is also suitable for anyone above 18 years of age. The formula is non-allergenic and has been dermatologically tested and is backed by clinical trials. Use it in the day to prep & moisturize skin before makeup and at night to fade dark spots.
What’s in Your Bottle of Kama Ayurveda Urjasara?
Sesame Oil
Cardamom
Costus
Licorice
Why Is This Good For Your Skin?
Rich in antioxidants and is power-packed with Vitamin A and E
Improves blood circulation, prevents the formation of fine lines and wrinkles
Heals skin enhances skin texture
Helps remove excess melanin & fade dark spots
Benefits
Nourishing & Smoothening face oil
Improves skin texture & evens skin tone
Retexturises dry, uneven & pigmented skin
Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory action through actives
Protects skin from free radical damage
Improves skin resilience
How To Use
Moisten skin with a natural water-based toner
Massage the oil gently in upward strokes until absorbed. Apply on the face and specific concerning areas like under eyes and dry patches. 2-3 drops are recommended for Normal to Oily Skin, and 4 drops for Dry skin
Can be used day and night
Follow with sunscreen for day use
Priced at INR 495 for 3 ml and INR 2,250 for 15 ml, the new product is available on online and at Kama Ayurveda stores across India.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article/press release are those of the concerned organization and do not represent the perspectives of the publisher.