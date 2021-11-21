Get Winter Ready With Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

NOVEMBER 2021- Transition period affects the skin the worst rather than the harsh weather conditions itself. Our skin requires extra attention during this time to overcome dry skin, cracked lips, flakiness, skin rashes, etc. Here are some winter essential products by Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic that you must have to survive the season without dry and cracked skin.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Cold Cream

The Cold Cream deeply moisturizes and hydrates your skin during the winter season. It has Cocoa & Shea butter, Glycerine, Aloe vera, Sesame oil, Essential oils of lavender and neroli. It also helps relieve dry and itchy skin, making the skin youthful,soft, supple and clear.

Size: 100 gm

Mineral Glow Scrub

The Mineral Glow Scrub is made of natural exfoliators of Cornflower and grain Almond meal that gently buffs away dry skin and dead cells resulting in fresh, young, energised and healthy skin. Rice bran oil and aqua minerals remineralise and enrich your skin, reducing fine lines effectively.The goodness of moisturizing agents like beeswax and glycerin keeps your skin smooth, radiant and nourished.

Size: 100 ml

Hair Fall Control Shampoo

The Hair Fall Control Shampoo is enriched with natural oils and essential oils of Clary sage and Lavender, It helps balance the pH levels of the scalp and strengthen hair strands. The plant juice of Aloe vera and Reetha deeply cleans and conditions the hair from the root to the tips. The extracts of Thyme, Peppermint and natural vitamins increase blood circulation to the scalp, thereby promoting hair growth and shine. Tocopherol in the formulation hydrates hair fibres while restoring natural moisture levels of the scalp, giving you back control of your luscious hair.

Size: 200 ml

Nourishing Hand and Foot Cream Combo

The nourishing Hand and Foot cream is packed with many natural ingredients, this gets deep into your skin to soften and moisturize. It nourishes your hands, nails, and cuticles by protecting them. Massage a small amount on clean and dry hands until fully absorbed.

Size: 100gm

Basil Essential Oil

Basil Essential Oil is valuable for its antifungal & antibacterial properties.It fights negativity, migraine, and intellectual fatigue. It also helps in soothing insect bites, stimulates the digestive tract and relieves cold and cough and gives clarity of thoughts and a calming effect.

Size: 20ml