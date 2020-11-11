Get your home Diwali ready with these 5 Cleaning Service brands

If your Diwali cleaning checklist is giving you heartburn, then it’s time for some outsourcing it to. Earlier, Diwali and other holidays meant all-hands-on-deck, scrubbing, polishing, etc. but things are changing with the rise of service apps offering deep cleaning services using top-of-the-line chemicals and commercial-grade machines so that you and your help don’t need to sweat it out.

Here are some servicing companies which you can pick to make your abode festive ready.

1) Astute Care

Astute Outsourcing Services, a specialist company in health and wellbeing services in India, launched its Sanitization & Disinfection Services, Astute Care in Delhi & NCR and Kochi. The new services are aimed at the sanitization of Home, Workplace, Commercial Spaces and Industrial space. With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily all over the world, it is important to follow all precautionary measures while sanitizing an office or home. With years of expertise in Sanitizing and Disinfection Services in India, the highly trained team of Astute Care can provide effective services at home, office and industrial area. The team has expertise in disinfecting sites and help prevent the risk of infection. Astute Care team, using specialist equipment can effectively and professionally decontaminate sites, including homes, offices, clinics, shops, etc. They are available in Kochi, Delhi & NCR region.

Perks: Sanitization free with Home cleaning, Carpet cleaning & Sofa cleaning

Price: Home deep cleaning for 1BHK starts at Rs. 5459

2) Urban Company

This “managed marketplace” dominates the industry and most often recommended across the cities we looked at. With over 60,000 cleanings per month, UrbanClap can quickly adapt to feedback, tweaking its algorithm, ratings system and offerings regularly. It originally farmed out home cleaning to other companies completely, but for the last eight months, individuals contracted to UrbanClap provide “unbundled” cleaning (bathroom, kitchen, sofa, etc.), while full home cleaning, which requires a team, will likely move in that direction soon. This direct involvement has seen a “dramatic” improvement in quality, ratings, and repeat customers. They are available in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh Tricity, Jaipur, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune.

Perks: Up to Rs 10,000 of insurance against damages; improved customer support; quick turnaround time.

Price: Home deep cleaning for 1BHK starts at Rs. 4,499

3) Joboy

Joboy takes a slightly different approach by providing a wide range of services (you can book tickets or deliveries), within its local focus (Kerala, though the company is slowly expanding elsewhere). House cleaning is done by verified partners, some of whom can take time to confirm. They are available in Kochi, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvalla, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur.

Perks: a 60-day guarantee of satisfaction or work is redone.

Price: In Kerala, home deep cleaning for a 1BHK starts at Rs. 2,099.

4) House Joy

Housejoy has expanded slowly, emphasising its “stringent” induction process, which includes trial cleaning for a panel of family and friends. Housejoy offers a variety of things but is slightly more focussed on building services including renovations and makeovers. They are available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune; limited presence in Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Surat, Baroda, and Ahmedabad.

Perks: Customisable services, 100 per cent satisfaction or a free re-work, subscription packages available.

Price: Home deep cleaning for 1BHK starts at Rs.2,500; with floor-scrubbing machine Rs. 4,600 (currently discounted to Rs. 3,600).

5) Mr. Right

Mr. Right started in 2013 in Delhi as a company with workers on its rolls, before scaling up to an aggregation model—though one quite engaged with its partners. And it’s easy to see exactly what you’re paying for. Mr. Right survived because they have been bootstrapped since Day One as they’ve stuck to their roots providing home services. They are available in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune.

Perks: Focus on home services, high customization; the app gives the customer a high level of control.

Prices: Home deep cleaning for 1BHK starts at Rs. 4,999.