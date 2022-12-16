Get your home ready for winter with the Home & Furniture End of Season Sale and Winter Appliances Fest on Amazon.in

Bengaluru, December 16, 2022: Winter season is here, and you must have the right home essentials in hand to stay warm. Shop for the must-have cold-weather essentials at great offers on Amazon. in. Enjoy a host of exciting deals on season essentials including home and kitchen products such as geysers, blankets, comforters, room heaters, air purifiers, thermals, flasks, ovens, kettles, mosquito nets, office chairs, recliners, comforters, beds, cookware & dining, furniture and much more.
Customers can avail up to 70% off on the Home & Furniture End Of Season Sale and shop for products ranging from blankets, sofas, bedsheets, mattresses, carpets & rugs, home décor items, office chairs, storage & organization solutions, lighting solutions & more from 15th – 21st Dec 2022 on Amazon.in. Along with this, can get to save on some of the best brands such as The Sleep Company, Solimo, Amazon basics, Spaces, Green soul, Raymond home, Nayasa, Wipro, Philips, Pure source India and much more.
Additionally, add warmth this winter season with the widest selection of products and stay assured for a comfortable season ahead. Customers can get up to 50% off during Winter Appliances Fest on products ranging from room heaters, geysers, kettles, air purifiers & more from a great selection at Home & Kitchen Store from 17th – 19th Dec 2022. Avail a host of exciting offers from popular brands like Crompton, Havells, Milton, Usha & much more to help you stay warm and active throughout the dry winter months.
Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:
Best offers on winter appliances:
- Up to 40% off | Geysers
- Keep warm this winter with Kettles, Flasks and more
- Up to 50% Off | Barbeque grills
- Up to 50% off | Room Heaters
- Up to 40% off | Air purifiers
- Up to 40% off | Hot Water Dispensers
- Up to 60% off | Lint Removers
Best deals on kitchen appliances:
- Up to 60% off | Baking essentials
- Up to 40% off | Mixer grinders
- Up to 60% off | Tawas, Kadhais and Cookers
- Up to 50% off | Irons
Top offers on home décor, furnishings
- Up to 70% off | Comforters & blankets
- Up to 70% | Carpets & rugs
- Starting Rs 149 | Wall clocks
- Starting 99 Artificial flowers
- Up to 60% off | Under bed storage
- Up to 70% off | Collapsible wardrobes
- Up to 70% off | Storage baskets
- Up to 70% off | LED bulbs
- Up to 70% off | Table & floor lamps
Best offers on Furniture:
- Up to 70% off | Work from Home furniture
- Up to 60% off | Mattresses
- Up to 60% off | Sofas, coffee tables & more
- Up to 60% off | Beds, Wardrobes & more
- Up to 50% off | Dining Sets
- Up to 70% off | Furniture & Mattresses
- No Cost EMI up to 24 months
- 100 nights free trial from top mattress brands Handpicked Quality Verified Furniture