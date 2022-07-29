Get yourself monsoon ready with Satliva’s Hemp Oil Based products

New Delhi, 28th July 2022: Monsoon brings joy and relief from the hot, humid days, but it also brings its own set of skin problems. To be ready for the rainy season, here are a few must-have skin, hair, and body care products by Satliva.

SATLIVA has developed an Exclusive and very Limited range of products, for hair, face, and body with hemp seed oil. The limited range of products provides and caters to a spectrum of afflictions. They believe in minimal ingredients maximum benefits, and their formulations help the skin heal from within thus keeping it healthy & glowing.

Using hemp oil topically in the hair, scalp and skin can reduce various problems. It can relieve itchiness and dryness on the skin and reduce the occurrence of dandruff. Because Hemp oil improves blood circulation and reduces inflammation, it helps to avoid skin infections as well.

Satliva can help you get rid of your skin and hair problems during monsoon by using these products:

1. Hemp with Moringa body soap bar:

The Hemp Seed Oil present in this bar controls excess oil production, diminishing the recurrence of acne and all other types of inflammation, redness, itching, etc. It rejuvenates your skin by moisturizing it from deep within. This bath essential also contains Moringa Oil, which boosts collagen in your skin, protecting the elasticity of youth. Breathe a fresh lease of life into your skin with this body soap, and experience a difference in the way your skin looks and feels.

2. Hemp with Moringa Face & Body Oil:

Nourish your skin with the healing properties of Hemp and Moringa Oil, enriched with the goodness of Castor Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, and Tea Tree Oil. The oil contains anti-ageing properties that reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and other signs of ageing. It is also beneficial for treating acne scars, dark spots, and blackheads.

3. Mango Rosemary Face Cream:

Acne and oily skin are common issues that we may face during monsoon. It controls oil secretion and reduces the appearance of acne scars. The cream blends into your skin seamlessly, nourishing it from within. It not only provides hydration to your facial skin but also aids in releasing harmful toxins.

4. Neroli Body Butter:

Neroli Essential Oil is the key ingredient of this luxurious skincare product, providing you with antimicrobial benefits, along with skin repairing. The presence of Vijaya Seed Oil ensures that your skin locks in moisture. The soothing fragrance of Neroli Essential oil relieves stress and anxiety, and headaches, and treats insomnia as well. As you inhale the calming aroma of the oil, your blood pressure and cortisol levels remain in check, keeping you healthy and happy.

5. Argan rosemary hair cream:

Rosemary oil aids in promoting hair growth, as it stimulates blood circulation to the scalp. It also helps you in retaining your youthful dark hair, preventing the early appearance of greys. Peppermint oil contains antimicrobial properties, creating a shield against skin diseases and infections on the scalp. The soothing sensation calms down dry and itchy scalp conditions.

6. Hemp with Argan & Activated charcoal shampoo bar:

The Hemp with Argan Handmade Shampoo Bar from the house of Satliva is here to offer you a premium hair care experience. Rich in the nourishment of a blend of natural oils, this handmade shampoo bar helps in deep cleansing your hair, alleviating impurities, and soaking up the excess oil produced by your scalp. This one works well for all types of scalp conditions, as it soothes your hair and scalp while strengthening your locks at the same time. It helps you to retain the natural oil produced by the follicles, but it also ensures that your scalp doesn’t become greasy, as activated charcoal effectively removes dirt and build-up.