Ghaziabad’s first Brewry Cinnamon Kitchen: Restaurant, Bar & Microbrewery turns 10

Who’s up for a glass of free beer and a plate full of appetizers? We all know and love Cinnamon Kitchen: Restaurant, Bar & Microbrewery for their epic ambience and let’s not forget that their freshly brewed beer is made of dreams and hits the right spot every time we drop by. So, when we heard that there is something new at Cinnamon Kitchen, we had to share it with you!

This 20th to 4th Nov’ 21, Cinnamon Kitchen: Restaurant, Bar & Microbrewery is celebrating its 10th year anniversary and are offering free glasses of refreshing beer a plate full of appetizers for all ladies and gentlemen. Yes, you heard that right!

Cinnamon Kitchen & Courtyard which is located in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad offers a wonderful time with its interesting cuisine selection, unique drink menu, and Indian fusion dishes. The microbrewery is located at in Aditya City Centre, which is one of the busiest parts of Indirapuram.

Cinnamon Kitchen is ideal for all of your family dinners, kitty parties, friends get together with large, comfortable sofas, a beautiful dining space, and a menu full of delicious North Indian and Mughlai cuisine. The service is really nice and kind, and the food is delicious! You really must taste their Chicken Rara and Biryani.

So, go on ahead and try this new addition to their fantastic collection of freshly brewed beer and don’t forget to munch on some delicious nibbles. On this 10th anniversary, they are also giving surprising gifts to their customers. So what are you waiting for? Go & visit the place now.

Place: Cinnamon Kitchen: Restaurant, Bar & Microbrewey, Aditya Mall, Indirapuram Ghaziabad

Dates: 20th Oct’ 21 to 4th Nov’ 21